Hits And Misses: Big Days For Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts started fast in Week 4, building a three-score lead on the previously undefeated Steelers, before holding for the 27-24 victory. What was the good and bad from the Colts (2-2) evening up their record?

1. Hits: Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs Source: Getty Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs: Great days from No. 11 and No. 1. For Pittman Jr., you don’t see him averaging 18.8 yards per catch (6 catches for 113 yards) very often, but he consistently created chunk plays on Sunday. And then Downs was so timely with his 8 catches, on 9 targets, for 82 yards and a touchdown. The Colts haven’t had these days from their receivers yet in 2024, but they got them on Sunday. And iit was needed in building, and then preserving, such a win.

Joe Flacco's 3rd Down Playmaking: Entering Week 4, the Colts had struggled with converting third downs via the pass this season. Joe Flacco delivered against the Steelers with some huge 3rd-and-long conversions as the Colts were trying to hold on. The throws from Flacco weren't flashy, but they were plays the Colts haven't been hitting on in prior weeks. For a backup quarterback to enter a game, against a vaunted defense, and produce in such uneasy situations can't be taken for granted.

3. Hits: Job On T.J. Watt Source: Getty Job On T.J. Watt: It needs to be repeated again the outstanding job the Colts did on T.J. Watt. The future first ballot Hall of Famer had one of his quieter games in a long time. Watt had 2 assisted tackles, no sacks and no quarterback hits. The last time Watt had such a stat line? Week 12 of the 2021 season. What a job right tackle Braden Smith (who didn’t practice 2 days last week due to a knee injury), the overall plan from Shane Steichen/Jim Bob Cooter, Colts tight ends, running backs/receivers for the all hands on-deck against the stud edge rusher.

4. Misses: Oil Leaking Late Source: Getty Oil Leaking Late: Yes, the Colts deserve major credit for budling a 17-0 lead on the Steelers. But they also were pretty fortunate late. If the Steelers don’t have that errant snap on their final series, do the Colts hold on for the 27-24 lead? Justin Fields is not a 300-yard passer and the Steelers have not been a 24-point offense this season, yet they got there with some big second-half drives. The Colts played with some serious fire defensively.