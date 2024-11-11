Hits And Misses: AD Mitchell Breaks Out
1. Hits: AD Mitchell Breaks Out
AD Mitchell Breaks Out: An expected role increase did come for the rookie with Michael Pittman Jr. not in the lineup. And AD Mitchell had an efficient day catching all 6 targets for 71 yards. Mitchell having an efficient receiving day is something we haven’t seen yet in his NFL career. Perhaps Sunday was a glimpse into what is coming to close out the year. Mitchell played 5 snaps (9 percent) last week in Minnesota. That number rose to a career-high 60 snaps on Sunday (94 percent).
2. Hits: Defensive Playmaking Against Josh Allen
Defensive Playmaking Against Josh Allen: Imagine telling the Colts on Sunday morning they’d pick Josh Allen twice (Allen had been picked 2 times in 263 attempts all season)? Well, the Colts achieved that on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough. Credit to E.J. Speed and Kenny Moore II in making great reads/plays on those Allen interceptions. It is a shame the Colts couldn’t do more around that.
3. Hits: Jonathan Taylor’s Big Runs
Jonathan Taylor’s Big Runs: It was a bit feast or famine day for Taylor, but his big play ability is still a huge luxury. Taylor ripped off a 59-yarder in Sunday’s first quarter with the running back just taking things to another gear once he got to the outside. Taylor’s ability to shift out of a patient cut and get it full throttle so quickly is crazy impressive.
4. Misses: Joe Flacco’s Turnovers
Joe Flacco’s Turnovers: Anytime a quarterback commits 4 turnovers in a game it’s a disastrous performance. What added to that for Flacco was the head-scratching decision-making behind the opening play pick six, and even the second INT on a screen. These are inexcusable mistakes for a 39 year old nearing 200 starts.
5. Misses: Money Down Issues
Money Down Issues: In these two joe Flacco starts the colts are a woeful 7-of-23 on third down. The thought in turning to Flacco is the Colts would be a better, more sustainable, offense. That hasn’t happened though and Flacco is a huge culprit in not delivering there.
6. End of Half
End of Half: From Jonathan Taylor not picking up a 3rd and 1, turning into Josh Allen making an MVP type play to sneak in a last second field goal, that was a stingy late half sequence. Shane Steichen’s timeout usage didn’t matter here, it was these two plays that created a 3-to-10 point swing as Buffalo led 20-13 at halftime.
Hits And Misses: AD Mitchell Breaks Out was originally published on 1075thefan.com