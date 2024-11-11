Hits And Misses: AD Mitchell Breaks Out

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts suffered a 30-20 loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, falling to 4-6 on the season with 7 games left. What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-6) from the Colts losing their third straight game? Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts suffered a 30-20 loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, falling to 4-6 on the season with 7 games left. What was the good and bad from the Colts (4-6) from the Colts losing their third straight game?

Indiana Fever Set For Playoff Showdown Against Atlanta Dream AD Mitchell Breaks Out: An expected role increase did come for the rookie with Michael Pittman Jr. not in the lineup. And AD Mitchell had an efficient day catching all 6 targets for 71 yards. Mitchell having an efficient receiving day is something we haven’t seen yet in his NFL career. Perhaps Sunday was a glimpse into what is coming to close out the year. Mitchell played 5 snaps (9 percent) last week in Minnesota. That number rose to a career-high 60 snaps on Sunday (94 percent).

Defensive Playmaking Against Josh Allen: Imagine telling the Colts on Sunday morning they'd pick Josh Allen twice (Allen had been picked 2 times in 263 attempts all season)? Well, the Colts achieved that on Sunday, but it wasn't enough. Credit to E.J. Speed and Kenny Moore II in making great reads/plays on those Allen interceptions. It is a shame the Colts couldn't do more around that.

3. Hits: Jonathan Taylor’s Big Runs Source: Getty Jonathan Taylor’s Big Runs: It was a bit feast or famine day for Taylor, but his big play ability is still a huge luxury. Taylor ripped off a 59-yarder in Sunday’s first quarter with the running back just taking things to another gear once he got to the outside. Taylor’s ability to shift out of a patient cut and get it full throttle so quickly is crazy impressive.

4. Misses: Joe Flacco’s Turnovers Source: Getty Joe Flacco’s Turnovers: Anytime a quarterback commits 4 turnovers in a game it’s a disastrous performance. What added to that for Flacco was the head-scratching decision-making behind the opening play pick six, and even the second INT on a screen. These are inexcusable mistakes for a 39 year old nearing 200 starts.

5. Misses: Money Down Issues Source: Getty Money Down Issues: In these two joe Flacco starts the colts are a woeful 7-of-23 on third down. The thought in turning to Flacco is the Colts would be a better, more sustainable, offense. That hasn’t happened though and Flacco is a huge culprit in not delivering there.