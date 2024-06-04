Listen Live
Greenfield Police K-9 Injured While Chasing Suspect

Published on June 4, 2024

GREENFIELD, Ind.–A Greenfield Police K-9 was hit by a car while chasing a suspect and is recovering at an animal hospital in Indianapolis.

The Greenfield Police Department said Patrolman Caleb Freeman and his K-9 partner, Ace, were on patrol Sunday night when they saw someone commit a traffic infraction on North State Street. Freeman initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, 44-year-old Patrick Mix of Greenfield. Freeman said Mix was showing signs of intoxication.

When waiting for backup, police say Mix sped away and Freeman chased him in his patrol car. Mix is accused of stopping his car on East Park Avenue, getting out of the car, and then running.

Freeman sent Ace after Mix. Freeman says just before Ace could catch Mix, he was hit by another car on North Spring Street. The driver of that car is cooperating with investigators.

Officers who were assisting say they were able to catch Mix and take him into custody. Ace was rushed to IndyVet Emergency and Speciality Hospital in Indianapolis where he is recovering.

“Ace doesn’t have any broken bones, but he is banged up and bruised,” said Greenfield Deputy Police Chief Charles McMichael in a Monday news release.

Mix was taken to the Hancock County Jail where he is being preliminarily charged with the following:

-Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (level 4 felony)

-Resisting Law Enforcement-Vehicle (level 6 felony)

-Resisting Law Enforcement-Forcibly Resist (A misdemeanor)

-Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .08-.15 (C misdemeanor)

