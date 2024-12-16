Listen Live
Funniest Womens College Basketball Player Names

Published on December 16, 2024

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 20 Women's - South Carolina at Clemson

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Women’s college basketball is a thrilling showcase of talent, teamwork, and competition.

But beyond the dunks, buzzer-beaters, and intense rivalries, there’s another layer of entertainment that fans love to spot—players with hilariously unique names.

These athletes bring a dash of humor and delight to the game, proving that basketball can be both serious and fun.

These names often become a point of interest for fans watching from the stands or at home.

They bring smiles, laughter, and an added layer of engagement to the sport.

Whether it’s seeing a quirky name flash across the scoreboard or hearing commentators try to keep a straight face during play-by-plays, these moments add a distinct charm that makes college basketball even more unforgettable.

Always remember, behind these amusing monikers are dedicated athletes who pour their hearts into the game.

They push through rigorous training, execute incredible plays, and showcase exceptional skill on the court.

Their names may make people laugh, but their talent and work ethic demand respect.

Take a look below at Top Funniest Women College Basketball Player Names.
1. Thelma Barbich – UTEP

Thelma Barbich - UTEP
Source: UTEP Athletics

2. Lyric Barr – Houston Christian

Lyric Barr - Houston Christian
Source: Houston Christian University Athletics

3. Loyal McQueen CLemson

Loyal McQueen CLemson
Source: Clemson University Athletics

4. Jamy De Kock – Texas A&M Commerce

Jamy De Kock - Texas A&M Commerce
Source: East Texas A&M University Athletics

5. Ice Brady UCONN

Ice Brady UCONN
Source: University of Connecticut Athletics

6. Jordyn Poole – Purdue

Jordyn Poole - Purdue
Source: Purdue University Athletics

7. Lacambria Shakespeare – Alabama A&M

Lacambria Shakespeare - Alabama A&M
Source: Alabama A&M University Athletics

8. Diamond Hunter – Southern U

Diamond Hunter - Southern U
Source: Southern University Athletics

9. Destiny Salary – Western Kentucky

Destiny Salary - Western Kentucky
Source: Western Kentucky University Athleitcs

10. Rain Green – SE Missouri State

Rain Green - SE Missouri State
Source: Southeast Missouri State Athletics

11. Last-Tear Pao – LSU

Last-Tear Pao - LSU
Source: LSU Athletics

12. Blessing King – Marshall

Blessing King - Marshall
Source: Marshall Athletics

13. Timberline Yeast – Marshall

Timberline Yeast - Marshall
Source: Marshall Athletics

14. Trinity San Antonio – Grand Canyon

Trinity San Antonio - Grand Canyon
Source: Grand Canyon University Athletics

15. Chariot Johnson – Bethune-Cookman

Chariot Johnson - Bethune-Cookman
Source: Bethune-Cookman University Athletics

16. Sh’diamond McKnight – Mississippi Valley State

Sh’diamond McKnight - Mississippi Valley State
Source: Mississppi Valley State Athletics

17. Laronda Quattlebaum – Jacksonville Dolphins

Laronda Quattlebaum - Jacksonville Dolphins
Source: Jacksonville University Athletics

