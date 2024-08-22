Focus Five: What To Watch For In Colts Preseason Finale
1. Can Anthony Richardson Show Us Something?
Anthony Richardson’s seen very limited action in the preseason. From seven snaps in the preseason opener against the Broncos to no playing time at all against the Cardinals, this will be the most we see of Richardson and the starters tonight. It would be nice to see more than four passing attempts and some more consistency. It would go a long way for fans to see Richardson have a strong outing before the 17-day span between now and the regular season opener.
2. Will The Secondary Step Up Amid Doubts?
One of the conversations throughout training camp and the preseason is the depth of the secondary. After Kenny Moore and Julian Blackmon, there really hasn’t been anyone that has stood out and showed they are going to step up and provide some relief on the final line of defense. Juju Brents is banged up, Nick Cross/Rodney Thomas/Jaylon Jones/Ronnie Harrison/Darrell Baker Jr. should all get plenty of meaningful reps tonight. We’ll see if any of them can establish themselves as the leader in the clubhouse. If not, Chris Ballard may have to do some last minute free agent shopping or scour the waiver wire for help.
3. Can Matt Gay Calm Concerns?
The last thing any Colts fans wants to be thinking about ahead of the season opener is concerns at the kicking position. Been there, done that. But it’s been a tough preseason for Matt Gay. He’s missed multiple kicks over 50 yards and they’ve gone left on him. He says he has no concerns but that doesn’t mean others feel the same way. He signed the largest free-agent deal for a kicker in history just last off-season so the last thing the Colts want to be thinking about is having to find answers at a position they thought they locked down a season ago. Let’s hope he can knock some in tonight and quiet any concerns.
4. Has Trey Sermon Locked Down No. 2 RB?
One of the most obvious positions locked down on the Colts roster is that of RB 1, which belongs to Jonathan Taylor. The guys behind him though? That’s where the questions are at. Trey Sermon has seemingly been considered the No. 2 RB all of training camp and the preseason. But he’s dealing with a hamstring injury so is there any chance Tyler Goodson or Evan Hull can make the coaching staff re-evaluate things after tonight? I tend to doubt it but you never know. At the very least, one of those guys should have a roster spot while the other may be on the outside looking in from the practice squad.
5. Will Laiatu Latu Show Out One More Time?
One of the brightest spots of the Colts training camp and preseason has been the emergence of rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu. He’s been wrecking teammates in camp, showing off what he can do in the preseason and tonight is his final chance to hit someone in a different colored jersey for the next 2+ weeks. Can he show out one more time and give Colts fans some optimism in the pass rush department?
Focus Five: What To Watch For In Colts Preseason Finale was originally published on 1075thefan.com