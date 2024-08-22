Focus Five: What To Watch For In Colts Preseason Finale

The Colts put a wrap on the preseason tonight when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The starters will play maybe a half and we’ll hopefully get some clarity on how some position battles will shake out ahead of roster cuts next week.Here are five things I’ll be looking for tonight.

1. Can Anthony Richardson Show Us Something? Source: Getty Anthony Richardson’s seen very limited action in the preseason. From seven snaps in the preseason opener against the Broncos to no playing time at all against the Cardinals, this will be the most we see of Richardson and the starters tonight. It would be nice to see more than four passing attempts and some more consistency. It would go a long way for fans to see Richardson have a strong outing before the 17-day span between now and the regular season opener.

2. Will The Secondary Step Up Amid Doubts? Source: Getty One of the conversations throughout training camp and the preseason is the depth of the secondary. After Kenny Moore and Julian Blackmon, there really hasn’t been anyone that has stood out and showed they are going to step up and provide some relief on the final line of defense. Juju Brents is banged up, Nick Cross/Rodney Thomas/Jaylon Jones/Ronnie Harrison/Darrell Baker Jr. should all get plenty of meaningful reps tonight. We’ll see if any of them can establish themselves as the leader in the clubhouse. If not, Chris Ballard may have to do some last minute free agent shopping or scour the waiver wire for help.

3. Can Matt Gay Calm Concerns? Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The last thing any Colts fans wants to be thinking about ahead of the season opener is concerns at the kicking position. Been there, done that. But it’s been a tough preseason for Matt Gay. He’s missed multiple kicks over 50 yards and they’ve gone left on him. He says he has no concerns but that doesn’t mean others feel the same way. He signed the largest free-agent deal for a kicker in history just last off-season so the last thing the Colts want to be thinking about is having to find answers at a position they thought they locked down a season ago. Let’s hope he can knock some in tonight and quiet any concerns.

4. Has Trey Sermon Locked Down No. 2 RB? Source: Getty One of the most obvious positions locked down on the Colts roster is that of RB 1, which belongs to Jonathan Taylor. The guys behind him though? That’s where the questions are at. Trey Sermon has seemingly been considered the No. 2 RB all of training camp and the preseason. But he’s dealing with a hamstring injury so is there any chance Tyler Goodson or Evan Hull can make the coaching staff re-evaluate things after tonight? I tend to doubt it but you never know. At the very least, one of those guys should have a roster spot while the other may be on the outside looking in from the practice squad.