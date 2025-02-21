Five Colts Items To Watch At 2025 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – For the 38th straight year, the NFL Combine is about to begin in Indianapolis. NFL personnel will call Indianapolis home this week and 1075 The Fan will have your coverage from the Convention Center Per usual, Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen are scheduled to meet the media on Tuesday (Ballard at 4:30 PM eastern, Steichen at 5:30 PM eastern), the first chat with them since their respective end of season pressers, and the hiring of Lou Anarumo. For the 38straight year, the NFL Combine is about to begin in Indianapolis. NFL personnel will call Indianapolis home this week and 1075 The Fan will have your coverage from the Convention Center Per usual, Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen are scheduled to meet the media on Tuesday (Ballard at 4:30 PM eastern, Steichen at 5:30 PM eastern), the first chat with them since their respective end of season pressers, and the hiring of Lou Anarumo.Here are a handful of Colts related questions I’ll be looking at:

1. Anthony Richardson's Focus Is Where Source: Getty Internally, the Colts are keeping the same coaching voices around Anthony Richardson. Outside of the building, it does sound like Richardson will be working with some different people though in his training. What do the Colts think of that? It goes without saying the vital nature to this for Richardson, and turning that into actual improvement.

One Child Dead, Three Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash

Along with this obvious storyline, the Colts also need to find some quarterback competition clarity with Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger scheduled to hit free agency.

2. Still Expecting Personnel Changes? Source: Getty In January, Chris Ballard's words regarding his approach to the roster + free agency were different than his usual content rhetoric. Are those words about to turn into action, with free agency just weeks away? The Combine is where such contractual discussions ramp up as agents descend upon Indianapolis. We will see at Ballard's annual Combine press conference (Tuesday at 4:30 PM) if he doubles down on those January words.

3. Where Is Draft Depth? Source: Getty Last year was a pretty wild start to the draft with 14 straight offensive picks before the Colts took the first defensive player, in Laiatu Latu. In 2025, some think a defensive player (Penn State DE-Abdul Carter) will go No. 1 overall. The 2025 Draft doesn’t appear to have the riches of offensive talent that last year did. How does that impact the Colts? Is tight end Tyler Warren the top skill player in the draft? Will he hear his name called in the top 10? How would that, plus the tight end draft depth in 2025, impact the tight-end hungry Colts? The Colts could certainly use help around Anthony Richardson along with some young talent to infuse an aging defense.

4. What Is The Latest On Braden Smith? Source: Getty Braden Smith is dealing with a personal matter that he must make a decision on, in terms of his football future. And the Colts will also have a decision to make on Smith, who carries a $19.7 million cap hit in a contract year, at the age of 29. More so than any other previous offseason under Chris Ballard, the Colts could have a financial decision to make on a really quality player. Is second-year lineman Matt Goncalves ready to take over as the permanent right tackle? If the Colts feel that, such risk would bring some notable money to spend elsewhere this offseason. On top of this, the Colts head into this offseason with several offensive line questions.