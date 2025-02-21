Five Colts Items To Watch At 2025 NFL Combine
1. Anthony Richardson’s Focus Is Where
Internally, the Colts are keeping the same coaching voices around Anthony Richardson.
Outside of the building, it does sound like Richardson will be working with some different people though in his training.
What do the Colts think of that?
It goes without saying the vital nature to this for Richardson, and turning that into actual improvement.
Along with this obvious storyline, the Colts also need to find some quarterback competition clarity with Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger scheduled to hit free agency.
2. Still Expecting Personnel Changes?
In January, Chris Ballard’s words regarding his approach to the roster + free agency were different than his usual content rhetoric.
Are those words about to turn into action, with free agency just weeks away?
The Combine is where such contractual discussions ramp up as agents descend upon Indianapolis.
We will see at Ballard’s annual Combine press conference (Tuesday at 4:30 PM) if he doubles down on those January words.
3. Where Is Draft Depth?
Last year was a pretty wild start to the draft with 14 straight offensive picks before the Colts took the first defensive player, in Laiatu Latu.
In 2025, some think a defensive player (Penn State DE-Abdul Carter) will go No. 1 overall.
The 2025 Draft doesn’t appear to have the riches of offensive talent that last year did.
How does that impact the Colts?
Is tight end Tyler Warren the top skill player in the draft? Will he hear his name called in the top 10? How would that, plus the tight end draft depth in 2025, impact the tight-end hungry Colts?
The Colts could certainly use help around Anthony Richardson along with some young talent to infuse an aging defense.
4. What Is The Latest On Braden Smith?
Braden Smith is dealing with a personal matter that he must make a decision on, in terms of his football future.
And the Colts will also have a decision to make on Smith, who carries a $19.7 million cap hit in a contract year, at the age of 29.
More so than any other previous offseason under Chris Ballard, the Colts could have a financial decision to make on a really quality player.
Is second-year lineman Matt Goncalves ready to take over as the permanent right tackle?
If the Colts feel that, such risk would bring some notable money to spend elsewhere this offseason.
On top of this, the Colts head into this offseason with several offensive line questions.
5. Lou Anarumo Means What
For the first time since 2021, the Colts have a coordinator change on the defensive side of the ball.
What does that mean for the personnel over there?
That’s the question with Lou Anarumo’s arrival.
You have free agents in E.J. Speed and Julian Blackmon, with 9 of the 11 defensive starters under contract for 2025.
It doesn’t appear Anarumo thinks the personnel needs to be overhauled in Indy (unlike the start of the Matt Eberflus era).
But does he see tweaks anywhere that are needed?
Is he seeking out different types of defensive players to play a scheme that prides itself on a variety of coverages?
