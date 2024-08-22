Final Colts 53-Man Roster Prediction

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s time for my final 53-man roster projection. With the preseason schedule over for the 2024 Colts, roster cuts from 90 to 53 players are due by Tuesday at 4:00 PM. Let’s analyze the final Colts 53-man roster (*rookie) projection heading into roster cuts:

1. Quarterbacks (5): Jason Bean*, Sam Ehlinger, Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, Kedon Slovis* Source: Getty Quarterbacks (5/2): Jason Bean*, Sam Ehlinger, Anthony Richardson, Joe Flacco, Kedon Slovis* Bowen’s Analysis: Thanks to the new 3rd quarterback rule, I’ll say the Colts end up cutting Sam Ehlinger for the first time in his 4-year NFL career. This would expose Ehlinger to waivers, with the Colts hoping they can then put him on their practice squad. Remember, now in 2024, teams can dress a 3rd quarterback on game day even if he’s on the practice squad. So, Ehlinger is the thought here. Has rookie Jason Bean done enough to earn a practice squad development spot, with a scout team focus and further development? I say so, assuming his shoulder injury in the preseason finale isn’t too severe. You do have 16 practice squad spots.

2. Running Backs (6): Demetric Felton, Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull, Zavier Scott, Trey Sermon, Jonathan Taylor Source: Getty Running Backs (6/4): Demetric Felton, Tyler Goodson, Evan Hull, Zavier Scott, Trey Sermon, Jonathan Taylor Bowen’s Analysis : Do you need both Goodson and Hull on the 53-man roster? That’s debatable, but I’ll say yes with Trey Sermon’s injured hamstring approaching a two-week absence. This is probably where you’d pinch a number offensively, if you are in a need to add one more somewhere else. I still think you need the 4-back insurance to start the year.

3. Wide Receivers (12): Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould*, AD Mitchell*, D.J. Montgomery, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Derek Sywka, Laquon Treadwell, Greg Ward, Juwann Winfree Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Wide Receivers (12/6): Tyrie Cleveland, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould*, AD Mitchell*, D.J. Montgomery, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Derek Sywka, Laquon Treadwell, Greg Ward, Juwann Winfree Bowen’s Analysis : I don’t think Ashton Dulin is a slam dunk lock. Could D.J. Montgomery and/or Laquon Treadwell bump Dulin off the roster? Do the Colts feel the need for a 6th wideout? The assumption here is Josh Downs is healthy enough to carry onto the 53-man roster to start the season.

4. Tight Ends (7): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Jordan Murray, Drew Ogletree, Eric Tomlinson, Jelani Woods Source: Getty Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Jordan Murray, Drew Ogletree, Eric Tomlinson, Jelani Woods Bowen’s Analysis : I would say the Jelani Woods toe injury has relieved some cut down stress off this position. I think 4 names makes plenty of sense, with the possibility of Woods being an injured reserve to return candidate later this season. On the healthy Woods front though, I still don’t think it’s time to bail on him, especially with Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson in contract years. Yes, Woods didn’t have a great camp before the injury, but are you really saying goodbye to a 3rd round pick who has had some NFL moments after just 2 NFL seasons (1 he missed due to injury) and 3 training camps?

5. Offensive Line (13/9): Tanor Bortolini*, Blake Freeland, Will Fries, Matt Gonclaves*, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Mike Panasiuk, Danny Pinter, Braden Smith, Dalton Tucker*, Jake Witt Source: Getty Offensive Line (13/9): Tanor Bortolini*, Blake Freeland, Will Fries, Matt Gonclaves*, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Mike Panasiuk, Danny Pinter, Braden Smith, Dalton Tucker*, Jake Witt Bowen’s Analysis : So, injuries to Wesley French and Josh Sills has meant the Colts need to find new interior backups for 2024. I went back to Danny Pinter as my 9th offensive linemen, for some backup center insurance, with rookie Tanor Bortolini dealing with his own toe injury right now. I do think Dalton Tucker is a potential undrafted free agent who could make the team, but no center flex is concerning. This could be a Pinter vs. Tucker debate for the last spot. No matter what happens, the Colts are likely to be very young among the offensive line depth, and the reserves have been shaky in August.

6. Defensive Line (17): Adetomiwa Adebawore, Genard Avery, Levi Bell, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Raekwon Davis, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu*, Jonah Laulu*, Titus Leo, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Derek Rivers, Grover Stewart Source: Getty Defensive Line (17/10): Adetomiwa Adebawore, Genard Avery, Levi Bell, Taven Bryan, DeForest Buckner, Raekwon Davis, Samson Ebukam, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu*, Jonah Laulu*, Titus Leo, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Derek Rivers, Grover Stewart Bowen’s Analysis : The season-ending injury to Samson Ebukam opened the door for Isaiah Land to crack my 53-man roster. Some might question Taven Brayn on the team, but he’s routinely running as one of the first defensive tackle reserves. You know Chris Ballard loves his defensive linemen, so how about keeping 10 here.

7. Linebackers (10): Austin Ajiake, Liam Anderson, Jaylon Carlies*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, Mike Smith Jr.*, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Craig Young* Source: Getty Linebackers (10/5): Austin Ajiake, Liam Anderson, Jaylon Carlies*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, Mike Smith Jr.*, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Craig Young* Bowen’s Analysis : With how the defensive game has evolved over the years, and the prevalence of more defensive backs on the field, I’m content with keeping a smaller amount at linebacker. So I’ve done that here with just 5 making the team. If I had to keep a 6th it would either be the Indy native in Cam McGrone or Liam Anderson.

8. Cornerbacks (10) Micah Abraham*, Darrel Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Clay Fields III, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, Kenny Moore II, Jaylin Simpson*, Ameer Speed Source: Getty Cornerbacks (10/6) Micah Abraham*, Darrel Baker Jr., JuJu Brents, Clay Fields III, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, Kenny Moore II, Jaylin Simpson*, Ameer Speed Bowen’s Analysis : As we move to defensive backs, we need to point out the changes to the kickoff rule in acknowledging a potential shift in how teams view the back end of the roster special teams guys. It seems like teams are a tad more willing to use bigger defenders on the new kickoff, versus opting for more speed guys. Still though, let’s keep both Day 3 cornerback draft picks and 6 corners to start the season. Abraham needs to provide slot insurance value. Having said all this, names like Lammons (him or Abraham for the backup slot cornerback?), Baker Jr. and Speed are still in the mix, in my opinion. Those guys are factoring in on special teams, so how the Colts weigh that vs. the Day 3 picks in Simpson and Abraham will be something to watch.

9. Safeties (7): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo, Trevor Denbow, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Rodney Thomas II, Michael Tutsie Source: Getty Safeties (7/4): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Marcel Dabo, Trevor Denbow, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Rodney Thomas II, Michael Tutsie Bowen’s Analysis : If I set the over/under at 1.5 defensive back waiver claims for the Colts, where would you go? I would be totally fine with that number being 2 (while realizing it probably won’t be). Yes, the team still needs help at both safety and cornerback. Depth, among other things, remains a secondary question mark. Is Denbow a name to not write off given his special teams prowess?