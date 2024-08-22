Expectations for Colts vs. Bengals Preseason Finale

[Cincinnati, OH]- Tonight, the Indianapolis Colts wrap up the 2024 NFL Preseason in Cincinnati. The Colts will roll out their first team unit for about a quarter and a half, according to reports. This means Anthony Richardson will be on the field after sitting last week, along with the other starters, against the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday’s edition of Query and Company, Jake Query and Jimmy Cook, along with guests, went through the expectations in tonight’s game.

1. How many Tight Ends will catch a pass? Who will be the most targeted? Source: Getty The Colts’ Tight End room has been talked about since OTAs. It is filled with veterans like Mo Allie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, and others. Jimmy said he expects four Colts’ tight ends to catch at least one pass tonight, with Granson receiving the most.

2. What should the expectations be for Anthony Richardson? Source: Getty Dominance. Simply one word shares the entire expectation. The Colts will not be playing the Bengals starters, so Jake, Jimmy, and Bengals writer Ben Baby expect AR and the other first team players to test the Bengals backups.