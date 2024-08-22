Listen Live
Expectations for Colts vs. Bengals Preseason Finale

Published on August 22, 2024

[Cincinnati, OH]- Tonight, the Indianapolis Colts wrap up the 2024 NFL Preseason in Cincinnati. The Colts will roll out their first team unit for about a quarter and a half, according to reports. This means Anthony Richardson will be on the field after sitting last week, along with the other starters, against the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday’s edition of Query and Company, Jake Query and Jimmy Cook, along with guests, went through the expectations in tonight’s game.

1. How many Tight Ends will catch a pass? Who will be the most targeted?

The Colts’ Tight End room has been talked about since OTAs. It is filled with veterans like Mo Allie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, and others. Jimmy said he expects four Colts’ tight ends to catch at least one pass tonight, with Granson receiving the most. 

2. What should the expectations be for Anthony Richardson?

Dominance. Simply one word shares the entire expectation. The Colts will not be playing the Bengals starters, so Jake, Jimmy, and Bengals writer Ben Baby expect AR and the other first team players to test the Bengals backups. 

3. Who could OR should make the final roster?

The Athletics James Boyd touched on this question. With the 53-man roster cut deadline being Tuesday, tonight might be the night for some of the guys on the edge of making the team to jump up, while others could find themselves on the bubble. Boyd told Jake and Jimmy defensive end Isaiah Land could be the 54th man come Tuesday. 

