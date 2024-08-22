Expectations for Colts vs. Bengals Preseason Finale
1. How many Tight Ends will catch a pass? Who will be the most targeted?
The Colts’ Tight End room has been talked about since OTAs. It is filled with veterans like Mo Allie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, and others. Jimmy said he expects four Colts’ tight ends to catch at least one pass tonight, with Granson receiving the most.
2. What should the expectations be for Anthony Richardson?
Dominance. Simply one word shares the entire expectation. The Colts will not be playing the Bengals starters, so Jake, Jimmy, and Bengals writer Ben Baby expect AR and the other first team players to test the Bengals backups.
3. Who could OR should make the final roster?
The Athletics James Boyd touched on this question. With the 53-man roster cut deadline being Tuesday, tonight might be the night for some of the guys on the edge of making the team to jump up, while others could find themselves on the bubble. Boyd told Jake and Jimmy defensive end Isaiah Land could be the 54th man come Tuesday.
