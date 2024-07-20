“Evil Lurks at All Times”: Reaction to Indy Activist’s Murder

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

— The two men talked late into the night about how they turned tough times into opportunities. Both took on adult responsibilities young and used their pain to help the community they once troubled. They were optimistic, but this would be their last conversation.The next day, Ron Gee, who started an organization called Cease Fire, was shot and killed in broad daylight on the city’s east side. “I did not know the next day I would get a call that they had robbed me of a comrade, a brother, `and a friend,” said Antonio Patton, who started M.O.V.E. (Men Of Vision Empower). “Evil lurks at all times, and evil always wants to attack when good is there.”On Saturday, Gee was scheduled to attend a Barbershop Talk event, part of Patton’s “Community Invasion” series with multiple speakers. Instead, his three children, ages 18, 19, and 20, attended the event. “I got the news that my dad was missing in action, and they found his car. I live in Lafayette, so I jumped in the car and drove down here, and I was about five minutes from the scene, and someone texted me and said, ‘sorry for your loss,'” said 18-year-old Renee Frieson. Ronald Jr. said that, aside from the pain of losing his father, his first thought was about continuing his father’s work and making sure his legacy lived on through him. “It’s not an easy process,” he said. “It’s going to be hard, but my support group, my community, the people that loved him, is going to help me with that.” Gee’s 20-year-old daughter, Asharia Frieson, urged people to think about their actions before using guns to settle conflicts. “You have to come to terms with yourself,” she said. “If you wake up one day and think to yourself, I’m going to kill somebody today, you gotta be a sicko. I feel as if in this generation, everybody thinks it’s such a flex to carry guns, and it’s not.”