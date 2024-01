Devour Indy Winterfest unfolds, showcasing over 100 of the area’s finest restaurants. Running from Monday, Jan. 22, to Sunday, Feb. 4, Devour Indy Winterfest treats diners to an exclusive opportunity. Over the course of two weeks, more than 100 participating restaurants will unveil special deals and meticulously crafted menus.

This event is not only a feast for the senses but also a chance to indulge in a three-course meal at discounted prices from some of Indy’s top dining establishments.

Check out the participating restaurants below!

The post Devour Indy Winterfest: A closer Look into Participating Restaurants appeared first on B 105.7.

Devour Indy Winterfest: A closer Look into Participating Restaurants was originally published on b1057.com