Colts Position Battles To Watch During Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS – When you return all 22 starters from the previous season, the position battles are not likely to be too abundant. But the Colts do have some as you examine the 2024 depth chart. Here's a look at 5 position battles to keep an eye on:

1. AD Mitchell vs. Alec Pierce Source: Getty This is easily the juiciest 1 vs. 1 position battle heading into camp on the offensive side of the ball. Now, unlike some other position battles, the 'loser' of this battle should not be relegated solely to the bench. Rotation occurs at receiver, even if the Colts didn't feel comfortable tapping into it last season. Pierce played the most snaps of any wideout in the NFL last year, but Mitchell brings something to the receiver position the Colts have lacked, and varying parties inside the organization haven't hesitated to share that thought. This is going to be a fun one to watch to see who will get the early look at lining up at the outside wideout spot opposite Michael Pittman Jr.

2. Tight End Source: Getty I mean, good luck figuring this one out. I would say it’s fair to say the Colts have 5 tight ends competing for playing time in 2024: Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory and Drew Ogletree. Predicting how this will play out is very difficult, and one that could vary from week-to-week. One should probably stay away from spending a valuable fantasy pick on a Colts tight end this season.

3. Kwity Paye vs. Laiatu Latu Source: Getty This one could be more of a platoon system, with Paye occupying more of a focus on the early downs, and Latu coming onto the field on passing downs. No position group rotates more on game day than defensive end so the ‘starter’ here will still spend plenty of time on the bench. From a strength standpoint, Paye is probably more of an early down guy for running situations, with Latu having more of a presence in passing situations. Paye used to have a role on those passing downs. Are those days over?

4. Nick Cross vs. Field Source: Getty Based off how the spring looked, Nick Cross is the definite favorite to start at free safety next to Julian Blackmon this fall. Pegging Cross specifically against someone is unfair, too. Is it Ronnie Harrison Jr., who pulled off the rare safety/linebacker starting double in the final month of the season the most likely challenger? Where is Rodney Thomas II, with his 25 career starts (compared to just 4 for Cross over the last two years? Is this where we see a free agent veteran signing?