CHEAT SHEET: What do mock drafts predict for Edey, Ware, and Pacers?

As I type this, we’re just one week away from the 2024 NBA Draft. Just a reminder it’s now a two-day event with the first round on Wednesday and the second round on Thursday. The Pacers currently hold three second round picks…#36, #49, #50.I’m still convinced the Pacers won’t make all three selections next week. You have to think they’ll make some sort of move, right? Anyways, a fun exercise I always enjoy around draft time is compiling what all the mock drafts predict for the local connections. See below and check out where 7 different analysts have Zach Edey and Kel’el Ware being picked along with what the Pacers might do with their second-round selections…

1. Zach Edey Source: Getty Jonathan Givony & Jeremy Woo, ESPN.com – #15 Miami Heat

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports – #24 New York Knicks

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports – #19 Toronto Raptors

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report – #17 Los Angeles Lakers

Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports – #25 New York Knicks

Kevin O’ Connor, The Ringer – #12 Oklahoma City Thunder

Staff Picks, SI.com – #19 Toronto Raptors Quick analysis: Edey is quickly becoming one of the more interesting prospects in this draft. Will he land in the lottery or slip to the mid 20’s? I could see either scenario happening. When it comes to “fit” you have to think Heat, Knicks, Thunder would land him in winning situations with a chance to develop.

2. Kel'el Ware Source: Getty Jonathan Givony & Jeremy Woo, ESPN.com – #23 Milwaukee Bucks

Gary Parrish, CBS Sports – #21 Toronto Raptors

Kyle Boone, CBS Sports – #25 New York Knicks

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report – #13 Sacramento Kings

Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports – #11 Chicago Bulls

Kevin O’ Connor, The Ringer – #17 Los Angeles Lakers

Staff Picks, SI.com – #13 Sacramento Kings Quick analysis: While Ware has more pure NBA traits than Edey you see that both of them have rather wide ranges in where they could get picked. For me, I’m most intrigued by the Kings at 13 with Ware developing behind Sabonis.