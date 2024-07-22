Celebrities & Public Figures Show Support For Biden’s Decision To Endorse Kamala Harris For President

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Kamala Harris will likely be the Democratic Party’s Presidential nominee after President Biden endorsed the Vice President on Sunday following his decision to leave the race.Harris is the first woman, an African American and Asian American, to hold the vice presidency, the second highest office in the nation.Following the announcement, many celebrities and lawmakers shared their public support of President Biden’s decision across social media.Biden’s decision to back Harris came after weeks of internal party debate over his re-election viability following a poorly received debate performance against Trump. Keep scrolling to see which celebrities have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for President of the United States.