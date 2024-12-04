Brooklyn Nets 99 – Indiana Pacers 90 (Dec. 4th, 2024) Game Recap

(BROOKLYN, NY) – The Brooklyn Nets (10-13) hold the Indiana Pacers (9-14) under 100 points for the fourth time this season in their 99-90 victory Wednesday night.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty With Andrew Nembhard out with injury management, the Indiana Pacers starters were Tyrese Haliburton, Quenton Jackson, Bennedict Mathurin, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner. After not leading at all last night, Indiana quickly led 2-0 following a Siakam pullup jumper on the first possession of the game. Cameron Johnson answered with a three eventually to give Brooklyn its first lead. Indiana’s largest lead in the quarter came after two free throws from Mathurin with 7:40 left in the quarter that made it 6-3. After an Obi Toppin dunk to tie the game at 15, Johnson drilled another three to spark a 9-2 run to close the quarter. After twelve minutes, Indiana trailed 24-17. Cam Johnson led all scorers with 11 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was Toppin with 5 points. The Pacers only had four players score in the opening quarter. They shot 7/23 (30.4%) from the field and 1/11 (9.1%) on threes. Brooklyn only shot 40/9% from the field and 33.3% on three-pointers.

Matriarch of Indiana Pacers Nancy Leonard Dies at 93 After scoring their fewest points in an opening quarter this season, the Pacers followed it up with another dud. Brooklyn outscored Indiana 19-6 in just under five minutes of play in the second quarter to go ahead 43-23 following a Shake Milton three-point play. The Nets would take their largest lead in the game following another Johnson three on the following possession after a Haliburton two-pointer. Indiana would chop its deficit down to 14 points twice but could not get any closer in the first half. At halftime, Brooklyn’s advantage was 51-35. Milton led all scorers with 8 points in the period. Johnson led all scorers at halftime with 17 points. Turner led Indiana in scoring with 9 points. In the second quarter alone, Indiana turned it over 12 times – one shy of the franchise record in 2001 when individual quarter stats started to be tracked.

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Much like last night, Indiana was able to get it together in the third quarter Through the first five minutes of the second half, Brooklyn maintained a lead between 14-17 points. Indiana just started chipping away at its deficit. With 3:59 left in the quarter, Haliburton drilled a three to make it a single digit ballgame for the first time since the early stages of the second quarter. Johnny Furphy was responsible for keeping Indiana in it up until that point by knocking down three of his five three-point attempts. The Nets eventually pushed their lead back to two touchdowns when Ben Simmons corralled an offensive rebound and put it back in following a Dennis Schroder miss with 2:37 remaining in the quarter. From that point on, the Pacers outscored the Nets 12-3 to trail 75-70 going into the fourth. To close the quarter T.J. McConnell scored eight of his ten points during that final 2:37. He led all scorers in the quarter. Johnson led all scorers with 23 points. Indiana’s leading scorer was McConnell with 12 points. In the period, Indiana went 12/19 (63.2%) from the field and 4/8 (50%) from three-point range. Finally, they did not turn the ball over once in the third quarter.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty Tonight’s game was nearly a carbon copy of last night’s game. Indiana had the momentum going into the fourth quarter, but once again stalled as the game neared completion. For the first time since the opening quarter, the game was tied with Siakam converted two free throws to make it 80 aside with 8:06 remaining. Brooklyn called a timeout and then Ben Simmons caught a pass from Milton and slammed it to spark a 10-0 run. Indiana could not recover from that run. The run for Brooklyn ended up being 14-2 to take a 94-82 lead with 4:07 left in the game. Indiana held Brooklyn to five points the rest of the way, but they simply struggled converting shots. The closest the Pacers got in the final four minutes was when Mathurin knocked down a six-foot jumper to make it 97-90 with 1:47 left in the contest. Those were the final points for the Pacers in the contest. They shot 9/19 (47.4%) from the field and 1/7 (14.3%) from three-point range in the final quarter of their 99-90 loss to the Nets.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Cam Johnson (26p, 7r), Nic Claxton (16p, 8r), Shake Milton (15p, 4a, 3r), and Jalen Wilson (11p, 3r, 3a, 2s). For Indiana, Tyrese Haliburton (17p, 8a, 3r, 2b, 2s), Pascal Siakam (14p, 6r, 1s, 1b), T.J. McConnell (14p, 2r, 2a), Obi Toppin (13p, 5r, 2a, 2s, 1b), Johnny Furphy (12p, 7r), and Myles Turner (11p, 7r, 4a, 4b). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source: Getty Indiana Pacers have now lost 4 in a row – longest losing streak of the season

Indiana Pacers are 2-11 on the road this season Pacers have lost eight consecutive road games – longest since 2022-2023 season Last road win at Dallas on November 4th

Indiana 1-3 on the second night of a back-to-back this season

Indiana now 1-11 when Myles Turner scores 15 points or less

Indiana’s 17 first quarter points are the fewest in an opening quarter this season

Indiana’s 35 first half points are the fewest in a half this season Fewest in a half since October 2021

Indiana’s 12 second quarter turnovers are the most in a quarter since 2008 1 shy of franchise record set in 2001 when individual quarter stats started being tracked

Indiana has now scored under 100 four times this season – only once last season

Indiana has held its opponent under 100 points twice this season – lost both

This is the 2nd game this season where Indiana’s leading scorer failed to score at least 20 points

Tyrese Haliburton’s 17 points are the fewest points scored by a Pacers leading scorer in a game this season

Pascal Siakam’s 27 combine points in the last two games are the fewest combined point in back-to-back games

Johnny Furphy set season/career highs in points (12), rebounds (7), and threes (4)

Cam Johnson recorded his 9th game with 20+ points

Cam Johnson’s 7 threes are the second most he’s made in a game this season