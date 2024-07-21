Big 10 Media Days Preview

After a week of the SEC controlling the media cycle the world of college football now turns to the Big 10 (sorry ACC, no one cares). And, for my money, there’s no more interesting league than this one.The Big 10 has it all…new teams, new coaches, got rid of divisions. It’s been a busy offseason. I think it’s also fair to say that there’s no clear favorite. With Harbaugh gone and Oregon now on the scene the data has changed. Took a look at my 5 quick thoughts as the Big 10 world invades Indy and the media days will be underway….

1. Oregon Arrives Source: Getty Easily the biggest topic for Big 10 media days is (finally) the arrival of Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA. Combine this with the elimination of divisions (we'll get to that later) and it seems that so much of the data we've used to predict and analyze the Big 10 has changed forever. Let's be real, Oregon is a football powerhouse. And I especially like their head coach Dan Lanning. In just 2 years on the job, he's went 22-5 overall, 15-3 in conference, and just won the Fiesta Bowl. I don't need to tell you about Oregon as a program. They've won double digit games 4 of the last 5 seasons and have played for multiple national championships. Key games include Oregon hosting Ohio State on October 12, at Michigan on November 2, and then at Wisconsin and home against Washington to end the regular season. For what it's worth, ESPN's S&P rankings have the Ducks essentially tied with Ohio State at 10-2.

2. Does no Harbaugh mean Ryan Day is "back"? Source: Getty 1-3. That’s Ryan Day’s record against Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Or should we say “was” his record now that Harbaugh is off the NFL. Enter Sherrone Moore. Day is 56-8 at Ohio State but the last few years has been dominated by Michigan. Now the Wolverines have won a national championship, and it feels like Ohio State has grown stale. Are they stale? They’ll be in the playoff this year and could win the conference. What then?

3. How does CFP expansion affect the Big 10? Source: Getty Finally. Expansion. It’s funny that after years of telling us there’s no way they’d expand, the college football powerbrokers realized more games meant more money. Who would’ve thought!? But the real question is how the College Football playoff expanding will affect the Big 10. You have to believe this opens the door for last 3, if not 4 teams to make it every year. With only one “group of 5” team forced to make the playoff that leaves 11 “big conference” slots to be filled. Last year three Big 10 teams would have made it (Ohio St, Michigan, Penn State) and with the additions we talked about earlier you have to think another team has a viable shot. Of course, the SEC thinks the same way.

4. Poor Iowa (Divisions are gone) Source: Getty With divisions gone I can think of no one more affected than poor Iowa and old man Kirk Ferentz. The Big 10 “West” has been kind to the Hawkeyes as they’ve won that (pathetic) side of the conference 2 of the last 3 seasons. And many more times second or third. Iowa racked up double digit win seasons by combining a manageable non-conference schedule with conference games against Purdue/Northwestern/Minnesota/Nebraska/Illinois. I’m guessing long term that scheduling is over. I could see Iowa going from 9-10 wins to 8 on a yearly basis.