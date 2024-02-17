Listen Live
NBA All-Star 2024

Published on February 17, 2024

2024 NBA All-Star - Panini Rising Stars

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Bennidict Marthurin wins Second Rising Stars MVP

The NBA rising stars put on a show in Indianapolis on Friday night.

Bennidict Mathurin defended his home-court and brought home the MVP Award.

In game one Bennedict Mathurin put up 18 points and 2 rebounds being the standout player on Team Jalen by far.

In the championship game Bennedict Mathurin put up 4 points and 2 assists to help team Jalen win it all.

Check out plays and photos of Bennedict Mathurin in the Panini Rising Stars game below.

The post Bennidict Marthurin wins Second Rising Stars MVP appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

1. Bennedict Mathurin with a DIME

2. Bennedict Mathurin coast-to-coast

3. Bennedict Mathurin dunk

4. Bennedict Mathurin Dunk

Bennedict Mathurin Dunk Source:Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers attempts to dunk the ball during the first game of the Panini Rising Stars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

5. Bennedict Mathurin and Oscar Tshiebwe

Bennedict Mathurin and Oscar Tshiebwe Source:Getty

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 16: Oscar Tshiebwe #44 of the Indiana Mad Ants and Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers speak after the Panini Rising Stars game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 16, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

6. Bennedict mathurin telling Jaden Ivey he can’t guard him

7. Bennedict Mathurin and Jaden Ivey competing

8. Bennedict Mathurin rose to the occasion

9. haliburton hyping up Bennedict Mathurin after his MVP performance

10. Team Jalen celebrating Bennedict Mathurins performance

11. Back-to-back MVP

12. Panini Rising Stars MVP

13. Bennedict mathurin’s teammates support him after winning Rising Stars MVP

14. MVP

15. Mathurin speaks on support from teammates

