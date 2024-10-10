Bennedict Mathurin Leads Indiana Pacers to First “Win” of the Season

(CLEVELAND, OH) – The Indiana Pacers pick up their first “win” of the season, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-117 behind Bennedict Mathurin’s 25 points.

1. First Quarter Source: Getty Despite Cleveland playing without Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Sam Merrill, and Emoni Bates in the game, the Cavaliers were able to leave the first quarter with a lead over the Indiana’s starters. Cleveland jumped ahead 7-0 and then Indiana countered with a 13-5 surge to take its first lead of the quarter with 6:39 remaining. The Cavaliers responded with six straight points to reclaim a five-point advantage. Jarace Walker would give Indiana the lead back with a layup and then gave the Pacers their largest lead with two free throws the next offensive possession for Indiana. However, Cleveland outscored Indiana 13-7 the final 2:39 to lead 31-28 after twelve minutes of play. Jules Bernard led all scorers with six points followed by Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jarrett Allen with five points.

2. Second Quarter Source: Getty The second quarter for these two teams would be reminiscent of the first preseason game for the Pacers on Tuesday night where neither team could string together stops. Indiana scored the first field goal of the quarter, but then Cleveland scored the next two field goals to go back up by five points after a Craig Porter Jr. pullup jumper. Indiana quickly tied it with a Bennedict Mathurin layup and Jarace Walker triple. The Pacers would take a seven-point lead with 7:13 left in the half following a Myles Turner dunk. They would lead by seven points one more time in the quarter after two Walker free throws. Indiana’s largest lead in the quarter was eight points with 5:08 left in the half after an Obi Toppin dunk. Cleveland would eventually reclaim the lead after an 11-2 run. At the end of the first half, Cleveland lead 70-69. Jarrett Allen was the scoring leader with 13 points followed by Myles Turner with 12 points. Other Pacers in double figures were Bennedict Mathurin (11 points) and Aaron Nesmith (10 points).

3. Third Quarter Source: Getty The second half was treated like game one for the Indiana Pacers. Their starters did not participate in the second half and Rick Carlisle's second unit played most of the third. Indiana's defense was much better in the third quarter, but that largely could be attributed to Cleveland primarily playing its third string players. Eight of their 18 points were scored by Ty Jerome in the quarter. Mathurin caught fire for the Pacers with 14 points in the period. He was 4/7 from the field and 4/6 from three-point range in the quarter. Bennedict gave Indiana its first double digit lead with two free throws with 5:56 remaining in the quarter. He would also give the Pacers their largest lead in the quarter with his third three that made it 89-75. At the end of the quarter, Indiana led 101-88.

4. Fourth Quarter Source: Getty The final quarter of play for the Pacers largely consisted of Cole Swider, Enrique Freeman, Kendall Brown, Ben Sheppard, and Quenton Jackson. Making cameos in the quarter were James Wiseman and Tristen Newton. Wiseman really provided took advantage of his minutes by scoring right points and grabbing seven rebounds. Freeman also flashed in the quarter for the Pacers by making hustle plays and grabbing seven offensive rebounds in the quarter. Indiana and Cleveland pretty much exchanged baskets with a lot of the end of the bench or two-way players playing. The most Indiana led in the game/quarter was sixteen points on a couple of different occasions. Cleveland’s only real threat to defeat Indiana was when Jacob Gilyard knocked down a two-point jump shot with 2:13 remaining to make it a 119-110 game. Rick Carlisle called a timeout and then his team responded with six consecutive points to put the game away. Indiana wins it 129-117.

5. Top Performers Source: Getty Bennedict Mathurin (25p), Myles Turner (12p, 3r), Jarace Walker (12p, 4r), Aaron Nesmith (10p), Enrique Freeman (9p, 9r), and James Wiseman (8p, 10r). For Cleveland, Ty Jerome (15p, 8a, 4r), Jarrett Allen (13p, 6r, 4a), Craig Porter Jr. (14p, 4a), Georges Niang (12p), and Jaylon Tyson (11p, 6r, 4a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.