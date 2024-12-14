$504,532.36 And Counting Raised in 2024 WIBC Radiothon For ...
$504,532.36 And Counting Raised in 2024 WIBC Radiothon For The Salvation Army Presented By Financial Center
$504,532.36 And Counting Raised in 2024 WIBC Radiothon For The Salvation Army Presented By Financial CenterDuring the station’s 30th time hosting the WIBC Radiothon, you helped The Salvation Army of Central Indiana exceed its fundraising goal! This weekend, WIBC and The Salvation Army was hoping to raise $430,000.
They raised $504,532.36 and still counting.The radiothon broadcast started Friday December 13th at 6AM and ended Saturday December 14th at 6PM. The official total will be announced on Monday. Presenting Sponsor: Financial Center Phone Bank Sponsor: Urgent Care Indy CLICK HERE to find all other sponsors of the event. Each year, WIBC helps fundraise for The Salvation Army by hosting the Radiothon, during which time you can donate to provide resources for Hoosiers in need, and learn more about the organization’s work. Radio personalities including Pat Sullivan, Denny Smith, Terri Stacy, and Matt Bair, Jason Hammer, Nigel, Casey Daniels, Mel McMahon and many more spent a grand total of 36 hours broadcasting from Sullivan Hardware and Garden on North Keystone Avenue fueling the need of giving this holiday season! So many more magical stories happened this year from, mystery boxes being dropped off, a company donating $30,000 dollar, and a family offering a match of $25,000 due to their good fortune this year! Thank you to everyone who made the 2024 WIBC Radiothon possible. The station is now excitedly looking toward 2025 and will be excited to share final numbers once announced. Take a look below at a few photos and videos from Radiothon 2024. We will update more as we receive them! Please note that you can still donate to the salvation army. You can text HOOSIER to 24-365 or visit wibcradiothon.com. RELATED | Livestream From WIBC Radiothon For The Salvation Army Day 1 RELATED | Livestream From WIBC Radionthon For The Salvation Army Day 2
