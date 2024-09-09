5 Top Performers: Colts Fall to Texans Again Edition

A very happy “rinse and repeat” Monday to everyone in Colts land as Indy does what Indy does in season openers…lose. No doubt Sunday was frustrating as we saw a lot of good but still too much bad to get the win. Simply put, Indy’s inability to stop the run was extremely alarming, as well as their inability to get JT rolling (3ypc).Anyways, I’ll keep it short, see below for your 5 Top Performers from Colts vs Texans. Let me know where I’m right/wrong…

1. Texans Running Game Source: Getty I know it's a cop out, but I lumped Joe Mixon in with his offensive line. Mixon and the OL turned the game on its head by dominating Indy's front 7. Mixon ran for 159 yards a TD on 30 carries and the Texans rushed for more than 200 yards as a team. Even at the end of the game the Colts had 2 timeouts and knew the run was coming…and it didn't matter. Mixon busted through the line a couple times and put the game on ice. For an area that was supposed to be a Colts strength and a Texans weakness, it was everything but that on Sunday.

2. Nico Collins Source: Getty To no one’s surprise the Colts’ DB’s did very little in the way of playmaking on Sunday. In reality, they only got their hands on one of CJ Stroud’s passes all day. One. Anyways, it’s also no surprise that Nico Collins had his way against the Colts yet again. Combining yesterday with the final game of last season Collins has totaled 15 catches, 312 yards and a TD in Lucas Oil Stadium. And guys, that catch on the final drive is what big-time players do. It was a dart from CJ, but Collins had a corner draped all over him and still got the knee down while finishing the process of the catch. In the critical moment Collins made the crucial play yet again.

3. CJ Stroud Source: Getty I didn’t think CJ Stroud had one of his best games on Sunday, but when it mattered, he got the job done again. Specifically on that 3rd and 11 late in the game he made the big throw that nearly iced the game. I thought Stroud also did a good job realizing his running game was rolling all while not committing a backbreaking turnover.

4. Anthony Richardson Source: Getty There are two ways to look at Richardson’s day on Sunday. First, you could view his 9/19 performance and be discouraged at his completion percentage and propensity to miss several “easy” plays. Or second, you could look at the few jaw-dropping plays he made and realize the Colts were in the game due to his brilliance. I’m sure the truth is somewhere in the middle. His moments of toughness and brilliance gave the Colts a chance on Sunday but the misses he did have must be something that gets cleaned up sooner rather than later.