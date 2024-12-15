5 Things Learned: Stupid Decisions Dooms Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – In the biggest game of the Colts season, their stupid mistakes cost them dearly. One yard away from a 20-7 lead, to losing 30-13—that is how the second half of Week 15 played out for the Colts on Sunday. FIVE THINGS LEARNED In the biggest game of the Colts season, their stupid mistakes cost them dearly. One yard away from a 20-7 lead, to losing 30-13—that is how the second half of Week 15 played out for the Colts on Sunday.What did we learn from the Colts (6-8) losing a game they desperately had to have in Denver?

1. Jonathan Taylor Did What? Source: Getty Jonathan Taylor Did What? It is not often we begin with an early third quarter play, but how do you not? Wait, Jonathan Taylor did that? As Taylor busted free for his biggest run in a month, the Colts were on their way to a 20-7 lead early in Sunday’s third quarter. But a lackadaisical Taylor led to one of the more egregious mistakes a Colts player has ever made. Taylor dropped the ball just inches from the goal line, leading to a touchback (after review) as the ball bounced through the end zone. Calling such a play “inexcusable” would be a disservice to the word. Taylor has scored 45 rushing TDs in the NFL (should be 46). He had 50 at Wisconsin. He’s been there, done that. Hell, I can’t even recall an end-zone celebration he’s had. This wasn’t Tyler Goodson or Trey Sermon scoring, or a rookie in AD Mitchell or Anthony Gould. This is a captain, a guy who had Ivy League offers out of high school and one of the skill guys who celebrates the least on the roster. Honestly, the Broncos should give Taylor a game ball for this play. One foot away from a 20-7 lead to losing 31-13—that’s the reality of what this play meant.

Don't Let Shane Steichen Escape The Stupidity

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side Don’t Let Shane Steichen Escape The Stupidity: Well, Shane Steichen should thank Jonathan Taylor because the only move on Sunday more egregious than JT’s dropped fumble was the head coach asking AD Mitchell to throw a pass on a trick play as the offense was having its best drive in what seemed like the entire game. With less than 13 minutes to go in the game, the Colts were down 17-13, but had passed midfield on their best drive in a while. On a 2nd-and-7, Shane Steichen decided to go deep into the trick play bag to have a throwback screen with AD Mitchell throwing it across the field to Anthony Richardson. This was Steichen, in the most important game of the season, having his least trustworthy skill player, a wide receiver, play quarterback. Excuse me? The play resulted in a pick six (actually ruled a fumble because it was a lateral) On a normal Sunday, this decision would easily be No. 1 on the most boneheaded, but Taylor took the award already. The phrase of “getting too cute” has never been more apparent and it came at a time when the Colts were still very much in this game, actually showing some rare offensive life. Whenever you are thinking “which play was dumber?” that’s never a good sign, but it certainly applies here to Steichen and Taylor.

Gus Bradley, Hold Your Head High: In a season the Colts defense has had continued issues, this was a nice bounce back from Gus Bradley's unit and that group deserves little-to-no blame for this loss. They picked rookie Bo Nix three times and answered virtually every single sudden-change situation the offense and special teams put them in. It might not be super obvious in a box score, but the Colts defense also delivered in a big way late in the 1st half. Following an Anthony Richardson interception, the Colts defense responded with back-to-back 3-and-outs. This came at a critical juncture, keeping Denver off the scoreboard, and allowing the Colts a chance for 3 points just before halftime, for the 13-7 lead at recess. This continued early in the 2nd half as the Colts defense responded from Jonathan Taylor's inexcusable fumble to record a 3-and-out and then a 3rd interception of the rookie, when Nick Cross jumped a 3rd-and-10 route as the Broncos were on fringe field goal range. Sure, some late-game wilting eventually crept in, but the Colts defense was a rare bright spot on Sunday.

4. A Day To Forget For Anthony Richardson Source: Getty A Day To Forget For Anthony Richardson: The most “at stake” game of Anthony Richardson’s career will have the quarterback wanting to forget the final 3 quarters. Sure, multiple things can be true in assessing Richardson’s passing day on Sunday: He needed to be better in finding/hitting underneath completions and the young quarterback could have used help from his pass catchers and protection unit. But, still, Richardson struggled in the passing game department, which was largely expected facing a quality Denver defense on the road. Richardson finished Sunday: 17-of-38 for 172 yards, 2 interceptions, adding 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Once again, the recent Richardson recipe of minimal big plays through air, plus multiple interceptions couldn’t overcome another inefficient day (44.7 percent). Richardson tossing some INTs and struggling to find steadiness in the passing game isn’t that shocking, but he must counter those with big plays. And that was again missing on Sunday. Sure, support around Richardson does need to increase, but that can’t completely excuse the quarterback for having such a struggling day through the air.

5. Division Hopes Gone, Playoff Hopes A Prayer Source: Getty Division Hopes Gone, Playoff Hopes A Prayer: Once again, a monumental late-season game with massive playoff implications has ended in a Colts loss. With that, the Colts playoff hopes need a million prayers over the final 3 weeks (about 16 percent). This loss likely means a 4th straight season without the postseason, which would be the longest drought for the Colts in more than 30 years. This season will end with the Colts having beat 1 team with a better than .500 record (Steelers). As the postseason hopes all but evaporated on Sunday, the Colts will have some decisions to make at the top of their organization, and on down. With Sunday’s results, the Colts have also been eliminated from winning the AFC South. That means 10 straight years without a division title. Despite playing in one of the lowliest divisions in all of football, the Colts have watched all 3 of the other teams win the division (Texans-6, Jaguars-2, Titans-2). It’s pretty wild to think next month will now mark 10 years since Lucas Oil Stadium last hosted a playoff game. Honestly, once the Colts got swept by the Texans, along with losing in Jacksonville (again), any realistic shot at winning the division was gone. Still though, for the Texans to be just 9-5 and already have the division locked up with 3 weeks to go has to be damming in the eyes of Jim Irsay.