5 Things Learned: Shaky Preseason Finale From Colts Offense

INDIANAPOLIS – Attention now shifts to things getting very real for the Indianapolis Colts. On Thursday night, the Colts played their starters for a little more than a quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. What was learned as the Colts ended their preseason slate? FIVE THINGS LEARNED

1. Roller Coaster Time For Anthony Richardson Source: Getty Thursday night couldn’t have been a better microcosm for why Richardson desperately needs game reps, even in the preseason. The flashes are more than there. But so is the inconsistency, particularly when it comes to timing/accuracy/communication in the passing game. Let’s start with the good from Thursday: A 7-of-8 opening TD drive filled with in-stride balls and really nice passing game rhythm. In particular, you saw Richardson find a quick hot read off a blitz for a 3rd-and-long conversion to Alec Pierce, which was a stark improvement from an incompletion off a similar play in Week 1 of the preseason. Richardson’s touchdown toss to AD Mitchell was a perfectly thrown crosser, which allowed the rookie to continue in full speed into the end zone. Again, another contrast from a ball Richardson threw in Week 1 to Kylen Granson. The bad came from overall miscommunication in the passing game (certainly not all Richardson’s fault) and eyes locking on targets too early in plays. You also had a sailing 3rd down ball to Mitchell which could have gone for a big gain. Later in Richardson’s 5-series night, he threw a dart of a seam ball to Granson, but later had poor ball security that nearly led to his 2nd turnover of the night. All in all, welcome to life with Richardson, as he has started 17 games of football since high school. It’s going to have some roller coaster feel to it, and Thursday’s quarter and a half of action definitely brought that.

2. Defense Stout Against JV Competition Source: Getty It was an impressive night of work for the Colts starting defense, with the obviously acknowledgment that the competition is nowhere near what C.J. Stroud will bring in Week 1. If we are being honest, the defensive test on Thursday wasn’t going to offer anything of what the Colts need to evaluate in their questionable secondary. Cincinnati’s passing offense almost solely consisted of screen passes when the Colts starting defense was on the field. Still though, Grover Stewart and the defensive line set the tone by being in control of the line of scrimmage. A highlight to note was a 3rd down pass rush rep with DeForest Buckner and Laiatu Latu lined up next to each other, and both easily beating the Cincinnati reserve offensive line for the combo sack. Think you’ll see that a lot come regular season? Backups started to trickle in during the 4th series, with the Colts starting defense allowing 2 first downs and forced 3 punts in their 3 full series of work against Bengals third-strong QB Logan Woodside. JuJu Brents (nose) was the only expected Week 1 defensive starter held out on Thursday. It appears Nick Cross has all but locked up the starting safety (was free safety on Thursday night) spot next to Julian Blackmon.

3. Offensive Unit Underwhelms Source: Getty With the understanding the Colts offense was uber vanilla/drop back pass game focused on Thursday, a 5-drive night ending with 1 touchdown, 1 pick six and 3 punts is nowhere near a quality night of work for that unit. We focused a lot on Anthony Richardson above, so we will concentrate on the other offensive pieces here. Richardson’s pass catchers didn’t help him out enough with an outright drop from Michael Pittman Jr., a catchable ball from Drew Ogletree not hauled in and then the pick six miscommunication involving Kylen Granson. In the trenches, Jonathan Taylor had 13 yards on 4 carries, exiting after 1 series. The offensive line had a couple of run plays blown up to where the Colts got behind the chains. Again, the Colts offense should have had a massive advantage over a Bengals defense filled with backups/guys who might not even make the roster next week. So an overall night of touchdowns cancelling out (TD and pick 6) and then 3 punts, with only 1 first down on those drives, isn’t close to a night where the visiting offensive unit should have been in full control.

4. Cut Down Time Awaits Source: Getty This preseason finale has turned into half dress rehearsal/half employee bowl. On the employee bowl front, a final 1-hour practice on Sunday is the only other on-field evaluation point for the Colts until roster cuts are due by Tuesday at 4:00 PM eastern. In the non-starting division from Thursday night, running backs Tyler Goodson and Even Hull had a nice evenings, with the Colts running back depth chart uncertain behind Jonathan Taylor right now (Trey Sermon's hamstring injury is nearing a two-week absence). Offensive line depth remains a question mark. Rookie linebacker Jaylon Carlies has missed some time in August, but he flashed with a couple of first-half tackles. Outside of a few back end of the roster decisions left for the Colts, I'm not expecting a bunch of cut down surprises. And on the injury front, Thursday looked to be a really quiet night for the frontline Colts in that area. That's massive.

5. Matt Gay Has Quiet Night Source: Getty Well, I didn’t think Matt Gay was going to fall into a preseason takeaway, but that’s the reality of his shaky month of August. Back with holder Rigoberto Sanchez, Gay connected on his lone kick of the first half, a 33-yard extra point right down the middle. Unfortunately, Gay’s action the rest of the night wasn’t much. For some reason, the Colts bypassed a golden opportunity to have Gay try a 56-yard field goal early in the third quarter, instead electing for rookie Spencer Shrader to try it (which he made). It would have been nice for Gay to get some valuable in-game field goal reps in, but that didn’t develop on Thursday night. Given Gay’s long distance struggles last season, and earlier in August, would we see the Colts entertain a kicker on the 16-man practice squad next week? No matter, the Gay storyline is going to be there until he connects on regular season kicks of that distance.