5 Things Learned: Quiet Afternoon For Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS – We are back to football, kind of. The Colts had their 2024 preseason opener on Sunday afternoon, taking on the Denver Broncos. What was learned from the Colts returning to Lucas Oil Stadium? We are back to football, kind of. The Colts had their 2024 preseason opener on Sunday afternoon, taking on the Denver Broncos. What was learned from the Colts returning to Lucas Oil Stadium? FIVE THINGS LEARNED

1. Anthony Richardson Plays First Game Since Last October Source: Getty Anthony Richardson Plays First Game Since Last October: Sunday marked the first time Anthony Richardson had played in an NFL game since October 8, 2023 (Week 5 of last season). And Richardson looked like a guy with more than 300 days of game rust. Some timing issues and ball placement struggles from Richardson led to the starting offense on the field for just 7 plays (1 first down) in their 2 series of work, both ending in a punt. Richardson was 2-of-4 for 25 yards and had one scramble for 1 yard. More than any overreacting to 2 drives, Richardson simply suiting it up again is obviously a massive step in the right direction. Through 10 days of training camp, Richardson has taken every starting rep and now has checked the game box, albeit 2 series, off the August checklist. But if we are going to examine the Sunday work for Richardson, it was a slow developing day for him and the passing offense. The overall accuracy question is probably the biggest playing issue in discussing Richardson’s growth at this level. He’s been better in this area in camp, but Sunday was certainly not his best, while also acknowledging the extremely small sample size.

2. That’s Laiatu Latu, Folks Source: Getty That’s Laiatu Latu, Folks: Now, the entire NFL world has a glimpse into what we’ve seen in Laiatu Latu’s rookie offseason so far. Latu first played in the Colts sub package with the starting defense on Sunday and was his typical consistent pressure self in facing veteran left tackle Garret Bolles. Latu didn’t start on Sunday (Tyquan Lewis and Kwity Paye were the starting defensive ends), but he did sub in on 3rd down before playing more of an every-down end role once the Colts put their second unit on the field. Bolles, who has 99 career starts and is a former All-Pro had plenty of trouble in keeping Latu away from disrupting things. Again, this is the Latu we’ve seen dating back to the spring. But seeing it in a game setting, against a quality tackle should maintain (increase?) the excitement in seeing him more and more.

3. Quiet Day For Starting Offense Source: Getty Quiet Day For Starting Offense: With 10 of the 11 expected Week 1 starters playing (no Josh Downs), the Colts got two series in for their starting offense with little production. Outside of a Mo Alie-Cox catch and run off a missed tackle for 19 yards, it was a quiet afternoon of work for the starting offense. Anthony Richardson was off on his timing/ball placement with his pass catchers, and Jonathan Taylor had just 4 yards on 2 carries. Pass protection appeared to be fine in the two series of work (offensive tackle depth remains a concern). Looking ahead to Week 2 of the preseason, typically, teams don’t play their frontline guys in preseason games following multiple joint practices. But it’ll be interesting to see if Shane Steichen alters things at all this week with the Cardinals, ahead of Indy and Arizona meeting Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Frontline Defenders Show Out: Like the starting offense, the starting defense logged 2 series of work. The starting defense operated without two expected starters on Sunday—JuJu Brents (shoulder), DeForest Buckner (rest). But the main frontline guys had a professional afternoon of work. From Grover Stewart disrupting in the middle, to Zaire Franklin active around the ball and Kenny Moore II up to his normal playmaking self, the defense didn't allow any points. Some of the best promise was a couple of nice pressure courtesy of Tyquan Lewis and Laiatu Latu. After a couple of soft coverage plays allowed to start, the Colts starting defense played much better from there against career backup quarterback Jarret Stidham.

5. Nick Cross Has Nice Afternoon Source: Getty Nick Cross Has Nice Afternoon: It’s been quite the week for Nick Cross as he tries to win the starting safety job next to Julian Blackmon. Cross got the start on Sunday, playing 4 series at safety (the starting defense left after 2 series) and had a nice afternoon, even logging one drive at strong safety. Cross made a quality tackle in space early on, and then had a near interception on a seam throw by Denver rookie Bo Nix. As training camp has moved along, Cross’ apparent lead on the free safety job has lessened a bit, with Rodney Thomas II and Ronnie Harrison Jr. getting more and more looks with the starters. But Sunday was definitely a good day for Cross. Yes, Cross was in coverage as a cornerback on a second-quarter touchdown (in his 4th series of work on Sunday), but that is not a play the Colts are likely to ask out of him, if he’s with the starters. Cross had a nice afternoon with more of the frontline guys on Sunday and that’s a positive for him, after the month of August has largely not been that for the third-year safety.