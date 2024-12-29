5 Things Learned: More Colts Embarrassment Dooms Playoff Hopes

INDIANAPOLIS – In embarrassing fashion, the Colts desperate playoff hopes ended on Sunday afternoon. With yet another historically awful defensive performance, a meaningless game awaits the Colts in Week 18, following the 45-33 loss to the Giants. Here are some takeaways from the Colts falling to 7-9 on the season: FIVE THINGS LEARNED In embarrassing fashion, the Colts desperate playoff hopes ended on Sunday afternoon. With yet another historically awful defensive performance, a meaningless game awaits the Colts in Week 18, following the 45-33 loss to the Giants. Here are some takeaways from the Colts falling to 7-9 on the season:

1. Fittingly, Goodbye Playoffs Source: Getty Fittingly, Goodbye Playoffs: And with that, the Colts are officially eliminated from the playoffs. Sunday’s loss is the most embarrassing of the season for the Colts. Fittingly, it was the Colts being the ones to officially eliminate themselves from the playoffs. And they did it in one of the most pathetic efforts this franchise has had in quite a while. Remember, the Giants had lost 10 straight games, had yet to win a game at home this season and were averaging an NFL worse 14 points per game enterring Sunday. This loss not only cements the Colts missing the playoffs for a 4th straight year, the longest drought for the franchise in more than 30 years, but it also confirms and under .500 season. They will now be without a playoff victory for 6 straight seasons. Time to turn the Colts attention from “in the hunt” of a playoff race to “can they get into the top-10 of the NFL Draft. That’s a sad reality to the 2024 Colts with still one more game remaining.

2. Here’s Some More Defensive Issues Source: Getty Related Stories Why 83 Million People Chose Indiana in 2024

One Child Dead, Three Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side Here’s Some More Defensive Issues: Of all the awful Colts defensive games over the years, this should easily rank up there with any of them. Entering Sunday, the Giants ranked dead last in the NFL in averaging 14.3 points per game. With 5 minutes go in the first half, the Giants had scored 21 points, on 3 touchdown drives all going at least 56 yards or longer. Poor tackling, poor angles and no pass rush contributed to the Colts making Drew Lock look like a prime Drew Bledsoe. The Colts allowed a 3rd-and-14, a 3rd-and-8 and a 1st-and-Goal from the 22 all turn into touchdowns. Malik Nabers more or less iced the game on a simple 6-yard comeback route, breaking two tackles and taking off for a 59-yard touchdown in the 4th quarter. Questions about Gus Bradley’s continued employment are beyond fair, along with questioning why the Colts were so content in simply running it back at every level of their defense. Sunday should be the final straw on Bradley’s 3-year run with the Colts. Of course, perhaps management will view that as “doing enough” in fixing all that has gone wrong for the Colts in 2024.

3. Strong Passing Day Will Be Forgotten Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Strong Passing Day Will Be Forgotten: Honestly, the Colts moved it fairly well and consistently with Joe Flacco operating things on Sunday. But an inability to finish off drives plagued the Colts early on. Flacco had his own fault in that with an opening-drive interception, with the veteran risking a heave in the red zone. Sunday might have been the best pass catching day for the Colts this season, with Alec Pierce (6 catches for 122 yards) and Michael Pittman Jr. (9 catches for 109 yards) leading the way. You had some really nice catches, adjustment to make plays and some strong moments of truth moment from a variety of Colts pass catchers. Yes, AD Mitchell had a bad drop, but the Colts had several well-contested snags, along with a few plays after the catch. Of course, Flacco providing more on-target opportunities plays into this, too. Probably the highlight of this was Alec Pierce going up and getting a corner route touchdown early in the 4th quarter. Obviously, and understandably, this will get swept under the rug, but more accuracy from Flacco and key playmaking from Pierce and Pittman Jr. kept the Colts in this game, as sad as that sounds.

4. Will Chris Ballard Be Held Accountable? Source: Getty Will Chris Ballard Be Held Accountable? It’s rare for us to put the GM in a “things learned” piece, but at some point is continued embarrassment going to cost Chris Ballard’s his job or not? The Colts came into Sunday having already been eliminated from the AFC South—despite 3 weeks left in the season—for the 10th straight year. And Sunday’s loss means the Colts will miss the playoffs for a 4th straight year, the longest drought for the franchise in more than 30 years. After an offseason where Ballard went run it back more than any team in the NFL, is Jim Irsay going to finally critically evaluate a GM that has continued to underperform? Good luck predicting that thought. How about how the Colts responded from their worst half of the season? The Colts then allowed Ihmir Smith-Marsette to take the opening kickoff of the second half right up the middle for a 100-yard touchdown. Again, this loss defined the word embarrassing. Will it take that for Irsay to finally find the motivation for organizational change? Whether you want to evaluate Ballard on the growth of Anthony Richardson and/or the overall team record this season, both have failed in 2024.

5. Anthony Richardson Misses Another (Critical) Game Source: Getty Anthony Richardson Misses Another (Critical) Game: Part of Sunday’s storyline that can’t be ignored is Anthony Richardson (back, foot) missing a do or die Week 17 game on the road. It’s yet another, unfortunate, reality that the durability issue with Richardson is something that can’t be swept under the rug as he enters the most important offseason of his football career. This marks the 4th time an injury has sidelined Richardson from action (1 due to concussion, 12 due to right shoulder, 2 due to oblique, 1 due to back/foot). He’s missed 18 games (16 due to injury, 2 due to benching) and played in 15 games in his career. He’s been available for 45 of the team’s 87 regular season practice the last 2 years. Without question, Richardson desperately needs to enter this offseason healthy. The 2025 offseason must be one where Richardson is healthy enough to make significant strides as a thrower before entering a critical third season, with the Colts having to make a decision on AR’s 5th year team option following next season. But living in the present of Sunday against the Giants, and it was once again a big missed moment for Richardson to deliver for himself/team.