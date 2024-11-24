5 Things Learned: Lions Take Over Indy, Bully Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Playing inside of a building that sounded like Ford Field South, the Colts (5-7) lost on Sunday for the fourth time in the last five weeks. FIVE THINGS LEARNED Playing inside of a building that sounded like Ford Field South, the Colts (5-7) lost on Sunday for the fourth time in the last five weeks.Undisciplined play and not enough support for Anthony Richardson was a major root of the Colts issues on Sunday afternoon. Here is what we learned from the Lions beating the Colts, 21-6:

1. Rare Major Colts Penalty Day Source: Getty Related Stories 5 Takeaways From Another Devastating Colts Loss in Jacksonville

Colts Down Three Starters For Sunday Showdown Against Rams

Indiana Fever Set For Playoff Showdown Against Atlanta Dream Rare Major Colts Penalty Day: For a team that has been very disciplined in the penalty department this season, the Colts were the exact opposite on Sunday. Not only did the Colts have a season-high in penalties (10), the infractions took away some big-time plays, too. The Colts had gains of 19, 21, 22 and 30 yards all brought back due to penalties. The offensive line (more on that unit below) continues to have penalty issues as of late, with 5 penalties on that unit (3 on Quenton Nelson, 1 on Dalton Tucker, 1 on Braden Smith). Was some of this questionable officiating? Perhaps. But the Colts, and the offensive line, has also had too many of these rise in recent weeks. When you are playing one of the best teams in the league, being smart in this area is an absolute must. And it was super costly for the Colts on Sunday. The Colts aren’t good/dynamic enough to overcome a 10-penalty 75-yard day.

2. Provide Anthony Richardson With More Support: Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Provide Anthony Richardson With More Support: On a day that will look ugly in the box score for Anthony Richardson (11-for-28 for 172 yards), the Colts did not support their young quarterback enough at all. Richardson was constantly under pressure on Sunday, and got hardly any help from Jonathan Taylor and the run game (11 Taylor carries for 35 yards). Just like last week, the help from the OL/Taylor was completely lacking. Offensively, not converting on two first-half drives inside the Lions 15-yard line was a recipe for disaster against an explosive offensive like the Lions. Detroit converted both of their first-half chances, leading to 14 points. And the Colts didn’t, leading to 6 points. Drew Ogletree dropped a touchdown, and Ashton Dulin couldn’t get two feet down on a 40-yard sideline attempt. Plus, Richardson had several big plays called back due to penalties around him. Richardson did add 61 yards on 10 carries. Richardson’s passing stat line just doesn’t tell the full story on a day in which those around him had to be better. The Colts must support their young quarterback at a higher level. Way too many penalties, drops, poor offensive line play around a guy making his 12th career start.

3. -More Offensive Line Issues: Source: Getty More Offensive Line Issues: Detroit won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball Sunday, bullying the Colts with their fans and in the trenches. Specifically, the Colts offensive line struggled for another week. The worst offensive day of the season for the Colts started with another weak afternoon from a huge Chris Ballard building piece, and the reason can’t be attributed to the trio of rookies starting amongst that group. It’s pretty rare to see a day when the offensive line has 5 penalties. If you had told me this at the start of Sunday, I would have assumed those 3 rookies (LT-Matt Goncalves, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Dalton Tucker) would be having the penalty issues. Instead, it was Quenton Nelson with 3 penalties and Braden Smith with 1. Also, the Colts need to have a conversation about undrafted free agent Dalton Tucker staying in the starting lineup at right guard. The unfortunate season-ending injury to Will Fries led to the Colts going to Tucker, but issues there as of late can’t be ignored. Is two weeks of practice for veteran Mark Glowinski (signed to the practice squad last week) enough to see if he’s got anything left in the 32-year-old tank? That’s a question for the Colts entering Week 13. On a day when you knew the Colts defense would have its hands full, the offense needed to do the heavy lifting. It didn’t, at all. Too much is invested into this Colts offensive line to let a banged-up Detroit defense keep Indy to a season-low 6 points.

4. Tight End Position So Quiet Source: Getty Tight End Position So Quiet: You won’t find a Colts position group with less overall production this season than the tight ends. On Sunday, the Colts tight ends didn’t have a single catch in 3 total targets. A hot-button topic all offseason long was running it back with the same tight ends from the previous year. Through 11 weeks, the group’s highlight day was Mo Alie-Cox having 4 catches for 41 yards back in October. The entire group has combined for just 5 multiple catch games this season over the course of those 11 weeks. Sunday was a game where the Colts tight ends were noticed, but not for the right reasons. Drew Ogletree, in particular, had an extremely rough day. Ogletree was called for holding on a 21-yard Anthony Richardson pass and then later dropped an on-target touchdown. Just a bad, bad year for a position the Colts have had some strong history in.

5. Thinning Margin for Error Source: Getty Thinning Margin for Error: As has been the case over the last year-plus, the Colts are unable to beat a quality quarterback. It’s back to two games under .500 (5-7) with Thanksgiving here. While losing to an NFC team isn’t a death sentence to the Colts playoff hopes, it means any loss in the final 5 weeks of the season could be the end to thinning playoff hopes, and would guarantee a season short of double-digit wins. As the Colts wrap up their toughest stretch of the season, they knew better play was a must after beating some bottom feeders in early October. This 5-game stretch turned into a 1-4 record for the Colts, with them losing all 4 games to playoff caliber teams. What stings even more is the Texans (7-5) haven’t had the ability to run away with the division, yet the Colts can’t put any real pressure on them.