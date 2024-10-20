5 Things Learned: Colts Make Second-Half Plays For Important Win

INDIANAPOLIS – For the second straight week, the Colts found enough second-half playmaking to beat a backup quarterback. Sunday’s 16-10 victory for the Colts puts them above .500 for the first time this season. What did we learn from the Colts (4-3) winning their 4th game in the last 5 weeks? FIVE THINGS LEARNED

1. Sometimes Average Is Enough Source: Getty Sometimes Average Is Enough: I think it’s fair to say that for the second straight week, a subpar Colts effort was still enough for a victory. Part of that is life when you face Will Levis one week and then Tyler Huntley/Tim Boyle the next. These are wins the Colts had to have though as they enter their toughest stretch of the season. And credit goes to them for being more disciplined than their opponent, and making timely second-half plays, like last week, to come back and win this game. It’s hard to point to tons of positives from Sunday that one feels confident in translating to better competition. But living in the moment of Sunday, and Week 7, the Colts did enough to beat their opponent. And that’s part of surviving a 17-week NFL grind. Penalty riddled teams with bad quarterback play won’t be an every week occurrence. But the Colts did enough on Sunday thanks to deep on the depth chart linebackers, an ounce of substance from the offense, better field goal kicking and a sneaky timeout maneuver from Shane Steichen to win their 4th game in the last 5 weeks.

2. Grant Stuard, Segun Olubi Rise To Occasion Source: Getty Grant Stuard, Segun Olubi Rise To Occasion: How about these two names making the plays of the game? Leave it to the Colts 5th linebacker to have the play of the game on Sunday. The only reason Segun Olubi was playing defensive snaps on Sunday was because E.J. Speed (knee) was a late week scratch, and then Jaylon Carlies (ankle) left the game in the first half. That pushed Grant Stuard and Olubi up the depth chart, and into a whole lot of playing time. And it was an Olubi strip, recovery and impressive return that turned Lucas Oil Stadium boo birds from early in Sunday’s 3rd quarter into rare cheers at that point of the game. It can’t be overstated how needed this was by the Colts. They were having issues stopping the Miami run game, and doing anything of substance on offense. But this Olubi play, from one of the unlikelier names on the roster, ignited things. Later in the 3rd quarter, it was Grant Stuard getting involved in the action, standing up Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, which allowed Zaire Franklin to pry at the ball and force a fumble, which Taven Bryan jumped on. That turnover came with Miami in certain field goal range, as the Dolphins had to turn to 3rd string quarterback Tim Boyle due to a right shoulder injury to Tyler Huntley. Stuard was all over the field, registering a team-high 18 tackles, while also playing his immense special teams role. These two deserve a game balls for their efforts on Sunday. Without either, especially those fumbles, the Colts probably lose this one.

3. Ugly Anthony Richardson Day Source: Getty Ugly Anthony Richardson Day: Anthony Richardson’s return to game action on Sunday was far from what we saw last time he was playing inside of Lucas Oil Stadium. Richardson was majorly erratic and had a costly fumble in the first half, with the Colts on the verge of scoring. Simply, the Colts won in spite of Richardson’s play on Sunday. Richardson finished the game 10-of-24 for 129 yards. He did provide some run-game moments, with 14 carries for 56 yards. The turnover came with Richardson unable to handle a shotgun snap, then compounded the mistake by not getting it into the hands of running back Tyler Goodson, and didn’t try to fall on the bouncing ball, instead failing to pick it up. The offense as a whole struggled to find anything with a rough day in protection and Josh Downs going an entire half without a target. Richardson playing, and finishing, a game is important. That’s availability. Ability wise, his return to game action on Sunday was rough though. As Richardson reaches the mid-way point of his second season, questions on his availability, plus ability, are totally there. The ability of Richardson was an issue on Sunday and can’t be overlooked as his evaluation starts be under more of a microscope.

Big Run Defense Stop: By no means was Sunday a banner day for the Colts run defense. That was a rough one for the Colts run defense with Miami running for 188 yards on 40 carries. Gaping run lanes were there for the Dolphins form the onset. Rough play from the defensive tackle duo of Grover Stewart (missed tackle on a screen for a touchdown) and Raekwon Davis (3rd down offsides penalty) helped the Dolphins get off to a 7-0 lead. This one had some vibes from the Green Bay game from earlier in the season—an inexperienced/backup quarterback having a potent run game to get them quite comfortable. The Dolphins came out of their bye week gashing the Colts with a variety of backfield options and it kept Miami in field position control throughout. But, in the 4th quarter, a 3rd-and-1 fullback stuff by reserve defensive tackle Taven Bryan forced Miami into a 54-yard field goal attempt in the 4th quarter. Jason Sanders doinked it off the left upright, and that proved to be the difference. A first down there, and this one could have turned the other way. Speaking of defense, how about the effort (with poor quarterback play aiding them) from Gus Bradley's unit in keeping Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to just 2 combined catches for 19 yards. That was massive in limiting Miami from having a multi-dimensional afternoon.

5. Important (Playoff Potential) Win Source: Getty Important (Playoff Potential) Win: Do not underestimate what this win could mean in a couple months. Entering Sunday, the Colts had the 7th and final AFC playoff spot, with the Dolphins a half game back in the Wild Card picture. Well, Sunday’s victory gives the Colts another head-to-head tiebreaker in the AFC (along with the Steelers). That could come in quite handy down the road. For the first time this season, the Colts are above .500, at 4-3. They have won 4 of 5 games after dropping their first two games of the season. Wins over Will Levis and Tyler Huntley/Tim Boyle won’t fall in the memorable category, but they were very much needed before a loaded schedule arrives next week (at Texans, at Vikings, Bills, at Jets, Lions). Sunday’s Colts effort won’t be enough to get through the next 5 weeks, but it was on Sunday, and that means a big AFC victory. And with the Texans losing at the gun in Week 7, the Colts could actually have the same record as Houston if they go down there and win next Sunday. This is a key victory and should not be forgotten as the season moves along.