5 Things Learned: Colts Gut Out First Win Of Season

INDIANAPOLIS – They won’t put Sunday’s game into Canton, but the Colts will gladly celebrate their first win of the 2024 season. A 21-16 final score inside of Lucas Oil Stadium gave the Colts the win that had plenty of ebbs and flows. What did we learn from the Colts (1-2) in Week 3? FIVE THINGS LEARNED

1. Defense Creates Enough Source: Getty Defense Creates Enough: Even though the Bears had plenty of moments in Colts territory on Sunday, it was some timely defensive playmaking from every level of the unit that earned this victory. You had a Jaylon Jones interception in the first half, removing a likely Chicago field goal off the board. Later on, it was a 4-down goal line stand by the Colts, stuffing Chicago on 4 straight runs, from the 4, 2, 1 and 1 yard line. That 16-play drive ending in 0 points was an absolutely massive late-half moment, as the Bears could have easily tied the score at halftime. And how could one forget the Hail Mary combo tackle by Julian Blackmon and E.J. Speed, which stopped a disastrous end to the opening 30 minutes. Toss in another highlight reel Jones interception, with a major assist from Nick Cross and the Colts defense created plays on Sunday that had been missing in the first two weeks. We will single out Laiatu Latu’s huge play in a moment. But for all the ugliness on Sunday, the Colts were the less ugly team, if that’s such a thing. Gus Bradley’s unit needed a slump buster and the Bears helped to provide that. Still though, you can only play who shows up on the schedule and the Colts defense dialed up big-time situational moments in sudden change, and enough pressure/turnovers to hold onto the victory. Individually, Cross deserves a mention for how he has played early in the year. Through 180 minutes of football this season, no one is going to come away impressed by how the Colts have looked. That’s obvious. But they just needed a win, period. And a staple of any other future victories needs a semblance of the defensive creation they got on Sunday.

2. Laiatu Latu Slams Door Shut Source: Getty Laiatu Latu Slams Door Shut: That is what the Colts dreamed of when drafting Laiatu Latu 15th overall back in April. A timely, 4th quarter sack to help seal a victory. That's exactly what the UCLA rusher did when stripping USC quarterback Caleb Williams on Sunday. Now, this sort of 4th quarter strip/sack came a tad differently than most for a sealing victory. With the Bears down 14-9 with 6:52 left in the game, Chicago decided to block Latu with tight end Cole Kmet. Latu's wide rush on the first play of the drive earned quick up-field leverage for a deep dropping Williams. In a motion that would make Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis very happy, Latu jarred the ball loose from Williams for not only his first NFL sack, but also a huge forced fumble. Amidst a whole lot of white jerseys, it was big Grover Stewart pouncing on the loose ball to truly complete the play, and the win. In a week in which Latu practiced only one day (limited on Friday due to a hip injury), this is the exact reason why the Colts were wise to spend such a pick on him. His Year One ability to make plays like this doesn't grow on trees. And, boy, did the Colts need this one from their prized rookie.

3. More Erratic Anthony Richardson Source: Getty More Erratic Anthony Richardson: Hello, rollercoaster. We meet again. It’s fair to say the Colts won in spite of their quarterback play on Sunday. Like we have seen in 2024, we saw some woeful misses from Richardson, with several occurring to open targets on third down. The broken record of imagining what Richardson could be if he was connecting on these “layups” was seen on Sunday again. This isn’t a byproduct of Richardson’s inability to read a defense. It’s just simply missing what one would deem as rather simple opportunities in the pass game. Richardson also tossed a pair of awful interceptions on Sunday, first trying to be a hero on a 3rd-and-Goal, attempting one threw multiple Bears bodies, as it led to a tipped end-zone interception. In a game where points were uber-precious, those are plays Richardson has to eat it, take the sack, or chuck the ball to the jumbotron. Then on the first play of the third quarter, a back-footed Richardson sailed one to an open Michael Pittman Jr. for more Bears life. Not even a pair of 40-yard completions (one to Alec Pierce, one to Kylen Granson) can overcome another 50 percent day for Richardson, when you factor in the two interceptions. Sunday brought back the rollercoaster with more valleys than peaks. If you live in a bubble of ‘the only thing that matters this season is how Anthony Richardson plays,’ then Sunday wasn’t a step forward. Now it’s about seeing how Richardson responds to these moments. It deserves mention that Richardson has started and finished all 3 games this season. He never sniffed a stretch like that last season. And this was Richardson’s first win as a Colts starting quarterback, in which he played the entire game.

4. JT Look Like Old Self Source: Getty JT Look Like Old Self: The patience and vision of Jonathan Taylor is truly something to watch. And Sunday it was easily the most consistent offensive weapon for either team. Taylor was at his best late in the third quarter when a well-called/executed throwback screen had Taylor in the open field for 25 yards. On the very next snap, it was Taylor showcasing that marvelous patience, to find a lane for 29 yards. In an afternoon where points were like climbing Everest, these Taylor moments were huge in the Colts stretching their lead to two scores, which felt insurmountable in the moment. Three games into this season, Taylor has looked very much like his old self. Taylor iced the game, and saved the butts of the Colts coaching staff (why was Anthony Gould not returning that final kick to burn the two-minute warning), with a final first down, pushing him over 100 yards (23 carries for 110 yards), to go along with his 25-yard catch and run.

5. Finally, Get The W Source: Getty Finally, Get The W: Boy, did the Colts need this one. Digging out of an 0-3 hole, with 2 of those losses at home is pretty darn unlikely. So the Colts have now come up for breath as they return home in Week 4 to take on the undefeated Steelers. In order to have games in the fall and winter that really matter, you must take care of your business in these earlier weeks. An 0-3 start would have been just the 2nd for the franchise in the last 25 years. The Colts avoided that foreign territory as they get the first win of the season. And if we are allowed to do some September scoreboard watching, Sunday’s victory for the Colts (1-2) came on the same day as a Texans (2-1) loss. For a team having 4 out of 5 on the road starting after next week, it was paramount to get this one at home. Grading the prettiness of a win or loss is hard. If you’re doing it on Sunday, you need a lot of lipstick. But the Colts aren’t in a position to fret over aesthetics after losing their first two games of the season.