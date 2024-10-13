5 Things Learned: Colts Finish Off Needed Divisional Victory

INDIANAPOLIS – Some timely 4th quarter playmaking was needed from the Colts on Sunday. And they did that, by outscoring the Titans 10-0 in the final period, which gave them the 20-17 victory. What did we learn from the Colts (3-3) winning their first divisional game of the season? FIVE THINGS LEARNED Some timely 4quarter playmaking was needed from the Colts on Sunday. And they did that, by outscoring the Titans 10-0 in the final period, which gave them the 20-17 victory. What did we learn from the Colts (3-3) winning their first divisional game of the season?

1. Much-Needed Division Win Source: Getty Much-Needed Division Win: Not only did the Colts need a win, but they really needed a divisional victory. Entering Sunday, the Colts had won just 4 of their past 15 games in the AFC South. Such divisional struggles have to end if this franchise is going to be serious about winning their first division title since 2014. Now, hardly anything the Colts showed on Sunday should offer massive amounts of confidence moving forward about things changing drastically, but this team needed a divisional win, by any means necessary. The Colts were down 17-10 entering Sunday’s 4th quarter, so this was no cake walk for the first divisional win of the season. It’s hard to lose a game when you have 63-yard advantage in penalty yardage, so the Colts will gladly take this gift, and see if they can improve off of it with the schedule toughening up after a visit from Snoop Huntley and the Dolphins.

2. Gutty Efforts From Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr Source: Getty Gutty Efforts From Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr: Some 72 hours ago, there were plenty of questions on if the Colts would even have Josh Downs (toe) or Michael Pittman J. (back) against the Titans. Not only did both end up playing in the game, but both were massive pieces to the Colts first road win of the season. As Reggie Wayne accurately said this past week, no one is 100 percent as an NFL season moves along (more on that below). Downs (toe) playing in the Titans game wasn’t a given last week after he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. But Downs gave it a go on Sunday and he was a mismatch problem all day long, catching 7 balls for 66 yards and a touchdown. He even stole quite a bit of hidden yardage in the punt return game, thanks to his smarts/quickness. Pittman Jr. only had 3 catches for 35 yards, but his 3rd-and-Goal “go up and get it” touchdown on a risky heave from Joe Flacco ended up being a massive 4-point (maybe 7 point) swing as the Colts won 20-17. And then MPJ helped ice the game with a contested catch in the final few minutes. With the Colts missing Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor, and the early-week injury report looking bleak, perhaps it was a message from their position coach that was needed to gut it out on Sunday. Major hat tip to both Downs and Pittman Jr.

3. Defense Finishes Source: Getty Defense Finishes: In what was looking like another ugly Colts defensive effort, when factoring in the competition, Gus Bradley’s unit did finish off this loss in a very nice manner. More blitzing from Bradley on Sunday didn’t lead to any more real pressure (the Colts haven’t had a sack in 8 quarters) and the run defense allowed more than 5 yards per carry. Yet, after one of the more embarrassing defensive plays you’ll see—allowing a 23-yard draw run for a TD on 3rd-and-19—Bradley’s unit didn’t allow a single point the rest of the game and just 2 first downs in the final 5 series of the game. Individually, a shout out to cornerback Samuel Womack for what he continues to show as a pre-season waiver claim. Julian Blackmon did a nice job of finding the inevitable Will Levis turnover. Keeping Levis, who isn’t good and was limited injury coming into the game, quiet doesn’t erase the sins of the Colts defense through the first 5 weeks, but credit for this 4th quarter, as things weren’t looking good after Pollard’s TD run.

One-Dimensional Colts Offense: A second straight week of Joe Flacco at quarterback and no Jonathan Taylor brought another one-dimensional Colts offense. And the ability to feast on the porous pass defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars was not there this Sunday. One thing Flacco should be complimented for is (mostly) giving his pass catchers chances to make plays. Some backup quarterbacks thrust into duty might be a bit timid in challenging down the field. That's not Flacco though. Sure, it was costly early on a first-half interception by him, but it was also needed in the touchdown to Pittman Jr., or the defensive pass interference drawn by Alec Pierce. Again, life without Anthony Richardson (and Taylor) makes the Colts much less dynamic in the dual-threat nature (Trey Sermon had just 29 rushing yards on 18 carries). Flacco's yards per attempt of less than 5 on Sunday is an indicator of a poor passing day, but credit to the 39-year-old for still allowing the offense to make enough plays where 20 points was enough. And while the run game had its issue, the offensive line did keep Flacco clean with 0 sacks on 38 pass attempts.

5. Anthony Richardson Misses Second Straight Game Source: Getty Anthony Richardson Misses Second Straight Game: In a week several Colts players expected Anthony Richardson to return to game action, the young QB did not start on Sunday. The Colts went with Joe Flacco in Week 6 despite Richardson having practiced 6 straight days, including a much more active week of work heading into Sunday. So now Richardson has started and finished 4 of a possible 23 NFL games so far (more on Richardson not playing in here). Sunday was another missed road opportunity for Richardson to start, face a quality and exotic defense and have to do it with some limited personnel around him. That’s life as an NFL quarterback. At the start of Sunday’s game in Nashville, CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala said this about her conversation with Shane Steichen on Richardson not starting. “Very close. Wants his young quarterback to be fully healthy and fully himself.” Richardson’s playing style though is going to keep him away from being truly 100 percent, especially as seasons turn into November, December and potentially beyond. So, at some point, Richardson is going to have to learn how to play limited. As Richardson approaches the mid-way point of his second NFL season, questions about his accuracy and availability have only increased. And that’s not what anyone wants when trying to evaluate his status as the franchise quarterback.