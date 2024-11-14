5 Things Colts Need To See From Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS – Back to getting answers on the most prized possession of the Colts franchise. In Shane Steichen awkwardly going back to Anthony Richardson, the clock has re-started on the Colts getting some actual answers, good or bad, on the most important position in sports. th career start in the NFL (and only his 4th ever on the road), let’s go back to what we need to see on-field from the young quarterback: Back to getting answers on the most prized possession of the Colts franchise. In Shane Steichen awkwardly going back to Anthony Richardson, the clock has re-started on the Colts getting some actual answers, good or bad, on the most important position in sports.As Richardson gets ready to make his 11career start in the NFL (and only his 4ever on the road), let’s go back to what we need to see on-field from the young quarterback:

With Anthony Richardson back under center, here comes the invaluable exposure to things you can't script. Take this week for example: Richardson gets another road start (just the 4th in his NFL career, and 2nd outdoors), with potentially 3 rookie offensive linemen starting, in a must-have win if any fading playoff hopes are to be revived. And none of this is factoring in any unscripted moments that will inevitably rise in the game itself. Richardson has missed more than 1,200 possible offensive snaps in his NFL career (he's played 26 percent of the offensive snaps in 2 years) so getting back into this situation is beyond vital to getting further answers/clarity on his future.

2. Accuracy Source: Getty Oh yeah, the biggest on-field Anthony Richardson question is back on. It was puzzling to see Richardson's already rocky completion percentage take a major dip in Year Two (59.5% in 2023 to 44.4% in 2024). His returns needs Shane Steichen and him finding easier access throws, and the quarterback then needs to hit those. Throwing with anticipation has been a struggle for Richardson. By not doing that, any separation creation has likely shrunk. Again, the Colts don't need some gaudy completion number from Richardson, but they must get some steadier accuracy from him.

3. Consistency Source: Getty The NFL highlight reel for Anthony Richardson is darn impressive. But the lowlight reel, or even the ‘midlight reel’ is not at the level you need to sustain success in the NFL, individually or unit wise. Ironically, the word ‘consistency’ was one Richardson referenced several times when meeting the media on Wednesday. On-field consistency—drive to drive, quarter to quarter, week to week—has been a definite problem for Richardson. A semblance of that would do wonders for him. The Colts are 5-5 in games Richardson with 9 of those decided by one score. Just a slight uptick from Richardson would greatly enhance the overall team success with him.

4. Run Game Source: Getty The dynamic element and possibilities of Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor is back on for the Colts. We saw some moments of this earlier in the season, but are still waiting for this duo to become an elite offensive component. Like Derrick Henry next to Lamar Jackson or Saquon Barkley next to Jalen Hurts, Taylor next to Richardson should be a ‘keep you up at night’ aspect to the Colts. Do we see this finally unfold?