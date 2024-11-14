5 Things Colts Need To See From Anthony Richardson
1. Exposure To Unscripted Situations
With Anthony Richardson back under center, here comes the invaluable exposure to things you can’t script. Take this week for example: Richardson gets another road start (just the 4th in his NFL career, and 2nd outdoors), with potentially 3 rookie offensive linemen starting, in a must-have win if any fading playoff hopes are to be revived. And none of this is factoring in any unscripted moments that will inevitably rise in the game itself. Richardson has missed more than 1,200 possible offensive snaps in his NFL career (he’s played 26 percent of the offensive snaps in 2 years) so getting back into this situation is beyond vital to getting further answers/clarity on his future.
2. Accuracy
Oh yeah, the biggest on-field Anthony Richardson question is back on. It was puzzling to see Richardson’s already rocky completion percentage take a major dip in Year Two (59.5% in 2023 to 44.4% in 2024). His returns needs Shane Steichen and him finding easier access throws, and the quarterback then needs to hit those. Throwing with anticipation has been a struggle for Richardson. By not doing that, any separation creation has likely shrunk. Again, the Colts don’t need some gaudy completion number from Richardson, but they must get some steadier accuracy from him.
3. Consistency
The NFL highlight reel for Anthony Richardson is darn impressive. But the lowlight reel, or even the ‘midlight reel’ is not at the level you need to sustain success in the NFL, individually or unit wise. Ironically, the word ‘consistency’ was one Richardson referenced several times when meeting the media on Wednesday. On-field consistency—drive to drive, quarter to quarter, week to week—has been a definite problem for Richardson. A semblance of that would do wonders for him. The Colts are 5-5 in games Richardson with 9 of those decided by one score. Just a slight uptick from Richardson would greatly enhance the overall team success with him.
4. Run Game
The dynamic element and possibilities of Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor is back on for the Colts. We saw some moments of this earlier in the season, but are still waiting for this duo to become an elite offensive component. Like Derrick Henry next to Lamar Jackson or Saquon Barkley next to Jalen Hurts, Taylor next to Richardson should be a ‘keep you up at night’ aspect to the Colts. Do we see this finally unfold?
5. Availability
Anthony Richardson has now played 10 of a possible 27 games in his NFL career. With all this latest saga, we’ve forgotten about Richardson playing, and staying healthy, at the NFL level. Shane Steichen says Richardson is the starter for the rest of the 2024 season. Can Richardson stay healthy though for a 2-month/7-game stretch, something we’ve yet to see in his NFL career? Sitting Richardson when healthy was head-scratching for many reasons, and this was a reason why. The reps mean too much. Richardson was getting none backing up Joe Flacco, and very little in practice.
5 Things Colts Need To See From Anthony Richardson was originally published on 1075thefan.com