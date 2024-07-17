5 Colts With The Most To Prove This Season
1. Anthony Richardson
When you play the most important position in sports, you are often going to fall on this list. And Richardson’s spot is enhanced by him just playing 173 snaps in his rookie campaign. Richardson has to prove he can stay healthy and also prove those flashes we saw in Year One can be sustained week in and week out, as more NFL eyes get on him. We are still a ways away from any sort of contract decisions on Richardson, but the urgency to him showing something is important in 2024.
2. Braden Smith
More than anyone else on this list, Smith just needs to prove he can get back to a good level of health. In 2 of the last 3 years, Smith has missed 6 and 7 games, respectively. His loss has been felt. When healthy, Smith is still a very quality right tackle and a key guy for the Colts. But having to rely on someone else at right tackle for around a third of the season has certainly hurt the Colts in those 2021 and 2023 campaigns. And it should be noted 2025 is the final year of Smith’s contract, with a $19 million cap number lingering as he approaches 30 years old.
3. Jelani Woods
You could obviously make an ‘availability’ case for Woods, too. But he also needs to still prove himself in the NFL. Yes, Woods had those late rookie-season moments. Still though, Woods has had just one game in his career with more than 3 catches, and had 25 total garbs in his rookie season, before missing all of last year with a hamstring injury.
4. Nick Cross
What a Year 3 opportunity on the horizon for Nick Cross. Based off what we saw in the spring, there’s not too much serious free safety starting competition for Cross. In his first 2 NFL seasons, Cross has received a couple of chances to start, but his stay in the lineup hasn’t lasted long. The Colts desperately need Cross to show why it was worth trading into Round 3 for him in the 2022 NFL Draft. And if Cross can’t prove himself this year, the chances might just be over.
5. Kwity Paye
The Colts rewarded Paye by giving him that 5th year team option for the 2025 season, despite his lack of consistent pass rushing pressure. Paye needs to prove himself as more of a legit pass rush threat, and not a guy who was taken out of that third-down rushing group, like he was last season. The presence of Laiatu Latu is going to make it interesting to see how the Colts handle their edge rushing options when those passing downs come around.
6. Others Considered
Certainly, I pondered several others for this list. One could make a strong case for the Year 3 of Alec Pierce, like fellow 2022 draft picks Jelani Woods and Nick Cross. The presence of AD Mitchell only adds to the need to show more consistency from Pierce. Jonathan Taylor with that new running back money has to be the bellcow, All-Pro type of runner for an entire year, after he battled some additional injuries last year. And you could make a case for JuJu Brents after his injury filled rookie campaign.
