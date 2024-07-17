5 Colts With The Most To Prove This Season

INDIANAPOLIS – Pressure is always there in the NFL. And for a team who hasn’t won a division title in 10 years (while the 3 other AFC South teams have each won multiple titles in that span), pressure is certainly there for the Colts. Honestly, our list of the “most to prove” in 2024 should probably start with Chris Ballard given the lack of playoff juice on his 8-year resume. We will keep it to players though. Who are the Colts with the most to prove this season?

1. Anthony Richardson Source: Getty When you play the most important position in sports, you are often going to fall on this list. And Richardson’s spot is enhanced by him just playing 173 snaps in his rookie campaign. Richardson has to prove he can stay healthy and also prove those flashes we saw in Year One can be sustained week in and week out, as more NFL eyes get on him. We are still a ways away from any sort of contract decisions on Richardson, but the urgency to him showing something is important in 2024.

2. Braden Smith Source: Getty More than anyone else on this list, Smith just needs to prove he can get back to a good level of health. In 2 of the last 3 years, Smith has missed 6 and 7 games, respectively. His loss has been felt. When healthy, Smith is still a very quality right tackle and a key guy for the Colts. But having to rely on someone else at right tackle for around a third of the season has certainly hurt the Colts in those 2021 and 2023 campaigns. And it should be noted 2025 is the final year of Smith's contract, with a $19 million cap number lingering as he approaches 30 years old.

3. Jelani Woods Source: Getty You could obviously make an ‘availability’ case for Woods, too. But he also needs to still prove himself in the NFL. Yes, Woods had those late rookie-season moments. Still though, Woods has had just one game in his career with more than 3 catches, and had 25 total garbs in his rookie season, before missing all of last year with a hamstring injury.

4. Nick Cross Source: Getty What a Year 3 opportunity on the horizon for Nick Cross. Based off what we saw in the spring, there’s not too much serious free safety starting competition for Cross. In his first 2 NFL seasons, Cross has received a couple of chances to start, but his stay in the lineup hasn’t lasted long. The Colts desperately need Cross to show why it was worth trading into Round 3 for him in the 2022 NFL Draft. And if Cross can’t prove himself this year, the chances might just be over.

5. Kwity Paye Source: Getty The Colts rewarded Paye by giving him that 5th year team option for the 2025 season, despite his lack of consistent pass rushing pressure. Paye needs to prove himself as more of a legit pass rush threat, and not a guy who was taken out of that third-down rushing group, like he was last season. The presence of Laiatu Latu is going to make it interesting to see how the Colts handle their edge rushing options when those passing downs come around.