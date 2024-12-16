25 Great Last Minute Holiday Gifts For $25 Or Less
25 Great Last Minute Holiday Gifts For $25 Or LessWith Christmas just around the corner, many of us are still looking for a few more last minute items to make the holidays memorable for our loved ones. The good news is there is still time to grab some great deals before the big day – without breaking the bank. According to some studies, the average American spends around $900 per person during the holidays: This includes money spent on gifts, decorations, and other purchases. RELATED: Top 100 Word Of The Year Ideas For 2025 RELATED: 10 Powerful Ways to Upgrade Your iPhone with Apple’s Biggest Update Yet So if you’re searching for toys, electronics, home goods, games or that thing you never thought your special person would love – here’s a quick list of holiday gift ideas that all cost $25 dollars or less.
1. Liz Claiborne Womens Long Sleeve Robe
Brand: Liz Claiborne
Price: $25.00
2. 18" Screen Magnifier for Cell Phone
Brand: Fanlory
Price: $18.47
3. Travel Blanket Airplane Compact with Pillow and Bag
Brand: BLACK+DECKER
Price: $16.99
4. BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Brand: BLACK+DECKER
Price: $24.99
5. 12pc Stoneware Avesta Dinnerware Set
Brand: Threshold
Price: $25.00
6. Barbie Convertible Car
Brand: Mattel
Price: $14.99
7. Kids Piano Keyboard
Brand: Kids Piano Keyboard
Price: $21.99
8. Super Mario Adventure Game Deluxe
Brand: ArtCreativity
Price: $14.99
9. X-Shot Insanity Manic 24 Darts Blaster
Brand: ArtCreativity
Price: $6.99
10. Kids' Starter Telescope with Tripod
Brand: ArtCreativity
Price: $21.99
11. Dublin Crystal 7 Piece Spirits Decanter & Shot Glass Set
Brand: Godinger
Price: $17.99
12. Peppermint Pearl Shea Sugar Body Scrub
Brand: Tree Hut
Price: $8.99
13. LEGO – Animal Crossing Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities Video Game Toy
Brand: LEGO
Price: $19.99
14. Portable Tire Inflator for Cars, Bikes and More
Brand: Motorenbau
Price: $23.83
15. Victoria’s Secret Closed-Toe Faux Fur Slippers
Brand: Victoria’s Secret
Price: $25.00
16. Stainless Steel Electric Slow Cooker
Brand: Bella
Price: $13.99
17. Electric Panini Press & Sandwich Grill
Brand: Bella
Price: $20.00
18. Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
Brand: Bella
Price:
19. 16-Pc. Coconut Home Spa Body Care Gift Set
Brand: Lovery
Price: $25.00
20. 8pc Personal Blender
Brand: Kitchensmith
Price: $15.99
21. Clinique 3-Step Skin Care Kit
Brand: Clinique
Price: $18.00
22. Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Brand: JBL
Price: $19.99
23. Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Vacuum Stoppers and more!
Brand: BABONIR
Price: $17.99
24. 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station For Your Phone, Watch and Airbuds
Brand: Anker
Price: $22.49
25. Single Serve Coffee Machine
Price: $23.34
Brand: Bella
