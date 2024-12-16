Listen Live
25 Great Last Minute Holiday Gifts For $25 Or Less

Published on December 16, 2024

Generic Christmas Graphic

Source: General / Radio One

With Christmas just around the corner, many of us are still looking for a few more last minute items to make the holidays memorable for our loved ones.
The good news is there is still time to grab some great deals before the big day – without breaking the bank.

According to some studies, the average American spends around $900 per person during the holidays: This includes money spent on gifts, decorations, and other purchases. RELATED: Top 100 Word Of The Year Ideas For 2025 RELATED: 10 Powerful Ways to Upgrade Your iPhone with Apple’s Biggest Update Yet So if you’re searching for toys, electronics, home goods, games or that thing you never thought your special person would love – here’s a quick list of holiday gift ideas that all cost $25 dollars or less.

1. Liz Claiborne Womens Long Sleeve Robe

Liz Claiborne Womens Long Sleeve Robe
Source: General

Brand: Liz Claiborne

Price: $25.00

Purchase here

2. 18" Screen Magnifier for Cell Phone

18" Screen Magnifier for Cell Phone
Source: General

Brand: Fanlory

Price: $18.47

Purchase here

3. Travel Blanket Airplane Compact with Pillow and Bag

Travel Blanket Airplane Compact with Pillow and Bag
Source: Travel Blanket Airplane Compact with Bag

Brand: BLACK+DECKER

Price: $16.99

Purchase here

4. BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum
Source: General

Brand: BLACK+DECKER

Price: $24.99

Purchase here

5. 12pc Stoneware Avesta Dinnerware Set

12pc Stoneware Avesta Dinnerware Set
Source: Getty

Brand: Threshold

Price: $25.00

Purchase here

6. Barbie Convertible Car

Barbie Convertible Car
Source: Getty

Brand: Mattel

Price: $14.99

Purchase here

7. Kids Piano Keyboard

Kids Piano Keyboard
Source: Getty

Brand: Kids Piano Keyboard

Price: $21.99

Purchase here

8. Super Mario Adventure Game Deluxe

Super Mario Adventure Game Deluxe
Source: Getty

Brand: ArtCreativity

Price: $14.99

Purchase here

9. X-Shot Insanity Manic 24 Darts Blaster

X-Shot Insanity Manic 24 Darts Blaster
Source: General

Brand: ArtCreativity

Price: $6.99

Purchase here

10. Kids' Starter Telescope with Tripod

Kids' Starter Telescope with Tripod
Source: Getty

Brand: ArtCreativity

Price: $21.99

Purchase here

11. Dublin Crystal 7 Piece Spirits Decanter & Shot Glass Set

Dublin Crystal 7 Piece Spirits Decanter & Shot Glass Set
Source: General

Brand: Godinger

Price: $17.99

Purchase here

12. Peppermint Pearl Shea Sugar Body Scrub

Peppermint Pearl Shea Sugar Body Scrub
Source: Getty

Brand: Tree Hut

Price: $8.99

Purchase here

13. LEGO – Animal Crossing Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities Video Game Toy

LEGO - Animal Crossing Bunnie’s Outdoor Activities Video Game Toy
Source: Getty

Brand: LEGO

Price: $19.99

Purchase Here

14. Portable Tire Inflator for Cars, Bikes and More

Portable Tire Inflator for Cars, Bikes and More
Source: Getty

Brand: Motorenbau

Price: $23.83

Purchase here

15. Victoria’s Secret Closed-Toe Faux Fur Slippers

Victoria’s Secret Closed-Toe Faux Fur Slippers
Source: Getty

Brand: Victoria’s Secret

Price: $25.00

Purchase Here

16. Stainless Steel Electric Slow Cooker

Stainless Steel Electric Slow Cooker
Source: Getty

Brand: Bella

Price: $13.99

Purchase here

17. Electric Panini Press & Sandwich Grill

Electric Panini Press & Sandwich Grill
Source: Getty

Brand: Bella

Price: $20.00

Purchase Here

18. Stainless Steel Waffle Maker

Stainless Steel Waffle Maker
Source: Getty

Brand: Bella

Price:

Purchase Here

19. 16-Pc. Coconut Home Spa Body Care Gift Set

16-Pc. Coconut Home Spa Body Care Gift Set
Source: Getty

Brand: Lovery

Price: $25.00

Purchase here

20. 8pc Personal Blender

8pc Personal Blender
Source: Getty

Brand: Kitchensmith

Price: $15.99

Purchase Here

21. Clinique 3-Step Skin Care Kit

Clinique 3-Step Skin Care Kit
Source: Getty

Brand: Clinique

Price: $18.00

Purchase here

22. Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Source: Getty

Brand: JBL

Price: $19.99

Purchase here

23. Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Vacuum Stoppers and more!

Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Vacuum Stoppers and more!
Source: Getty

Brand: BABONIR

Price: $17.99

Purchase Here

24. 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station For Your Phone, Watch and Airbuds

3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station For Your Phone, Watch and Airbuds
Source: Getty

Brand: Anker

Price: $22.49

Purchase Here

25. Single Serve Coffee Machine

Single Serve Coffee Machine
Source: Getty

Price: $23.34

Brand: Bella

Purchase here

