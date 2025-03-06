2025 Third Colts Mock Draft Look: New Names Emerge Post Combine

2025 Third Colts Mock Draft Look: New Names Emerge
1. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Pick No. 14: TE-Colston Loveland (Michigan)
Brugler’s Analysis: Connecting the Colts with a tight end here is far from original, but it makes a lot of sense. Loveland has the pass-catching athleticism that will make him an immediate asset for whoever is playing quarterback in Indianapolis next season.
2. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: Pick No. 14: OL-Tyler Booker (Alabama)
Zierleins’s Analysis: I wanted to put tight end Tyler Warren here, but the opportunity to pair Booker with Quenton Nelson be too enticing for Chris Ballard to pass up.
3. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State)
Wilson’s Analysis: Tyler Warren accounted for 49% of Penn State’s offense as a receiver, passer and runner. No player has done more for his draft stock than Warren, who was a late Day 2/Day 3 pick over the summer and could end up going higher than the middle of the first round.
4. Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema: Pick No. 14: CB-Jahdae Barron (Texas)
Sikkema’s Analysis: Barron running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash was just about his last box to check as an outside cornerback after a stellar year of transitioning to the role. He has now shown that he can be an impact player at safety, in the nickel and on the outside. As an off-zone defender, he would be perfect for new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
5. ESPN’s Jordan Reid: Pick No. 14: TE-Colston Loveland (Michigan)
Reid’s Analysis: The Colts had the fewest receiving yards from tight ends in the NFL in 2024. They also need to add at the position because Mo Alie-Cox is set to be a free agent. Loveland performed well despite erratic Michigan QB play this past season, catching 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. He’s a glorified big receiver who transitions in and out of breaks with ease while showing excellent hands. He’s better flexed out but can play in-line if needed. Loveland could create mismatches and be the safety blanket quarterback Anthony Richardson desperately needs.
MOCK DRAFT TOTALS
In each installment of the mock draft looks we will total up all the positions pundits have pegged for the Colts throughout the draft process:
Totals:
TE-Tyler Warren (6)
TE-Colston Loveland (2)
CB-Jahdae Barron (2)
CB-Will Johnson (2)
S-Malaki Starks (1)
OL-Tyler Booker (1)
OG-Armond Membou (1)
Bowen’s Analysis: Exiting the Combine, you are starting to see some newness to how draft pundits are viewing the Colts. The hype around Michigan’s Colston Loveland is building, with some pundits believing he is the top tight end on some team’s boards. This mock draft look also has another corner for the Colts at 14, and even slotting an offensive lineman to them. Going back to Loveland, he is younger than Tyler Warren and thought of more of a pure receiver, compared to the versatile tight end from Penn State. If you want to get nitpicky with the Colts at tight end, receiving help for Anthony Richardson is probably more of the focus. With Chris Ballard, you never rule out the trenches and the offensive line position group post-free agency could look a whole lot different for the Colts. The versatility of Barron, given the important speed testing trait, could be intriguing in adding to a much-needed secondary room. In previous mock draft looks, the overwhelming consensuses was Warren.
