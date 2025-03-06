2025 Third Colts Mock Draft Look: New Names Emerge Post Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – Another NFL Combine has come and gone so the updating of mock drafts is abundant cross the world of draft pundits. We are a month and a half away from the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place in Green Bay, starting on April 24. Here is our third Mock Draft look for 2025: Another NFL Combine has come and gone so the updating of mock drafts is abundant cross the world of draft pundits. We are a month and a half away from the 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place in Green Bay, starting on April 24. Here is our third Mock Draft look for 2025:

1. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Pick No. 14: TE-Colston Loveland (Michigan) Source: Getty Related Stories IU Hoosiers 81-60 Win Over Siena

Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans

2. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: Pick No. 14: OL-Tyler Booker (Alabama) Source: Getty

Zierleins's Analysis: I wanted to put tight end Tyler Warren here, but the opportunity to pair Booker with Quenton Nelson be too enticing for Chris Ballard to pass up.

3. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State) Source: Getty Wilson’s Analysis: Tyler Warren accounted for 49% of Penn State’s offense as a receiver, passer and runner. No player has done more for his draft stock than Warren, who was a late Day 2/Day 3 pick over the summer and could end up going higher than the middle of the first round.

Source: Getty Sikkema’s Analysis: Barron running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash was just about his last box to check as an outside cornerback after a stellar year of transitioning to the role. He has now shown that he can be an impact player at safety, in the nickel and on the outside. As an off-zone defender, he would be perfect for new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

5. ESPN’s Jordan Reid: Pick No. 14: TE-Colston Loveland (Michigan) Source: Getty Reid’s Analysis: The Colts had the fewest receiving yards from tight ends in the NFL in 2024. They also need to add at the position because Mo Alie-Cox is set to be a free agent. Loveland performed well despite erratic Michigan QB play this past season, catching 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. He’s a glorified big receiver who transitions in and out of breaks with ease while showing excellent hands. He’s better flexed out but can play in-line if needed. Loveland could create mismatches and be the safety blanket quarterback Anthony Richardson desperately needs.