2025 Second Colts Mock Draft Look: Surprise Position Appears

INDIANAPOLIS – We are in NFL Combine month, which means it is time for another look around at mock drafts. The Colts enter the 2025 Draft with the 14th overall selection. Here is our second Mock Draft look for 2025:

1. ESPN’s Matt Miller: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State) Source: Getty Miller’s Analysis: The Colts’ secondary needs attention, so a pick there would make sense. But Warren could really help quarterback Anthony Richardson — and there’s always Round 2 to boost the defensive back group. Warren produced touchdowns as a receiver, runner and passer at Penn State and could be a reliable outlet for Richardson. Warren was a prolific pass catcher (104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns), but he also has the size to be a standout blocker in the run game. The Colts must determine whether Richardson is their long-term quarterback, and providing him with Warren — who has the potential to be a top-five NFL tight end — would support that process.

2. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah: Pick No. 14: CB-Jahdae Barron (Texas) Source: Getty Jeremiah’s Analysis: I think you’ll see the buzz around Barron continue to grow. He possesses great quickness, instincts and ball skills.

4. NFL.com's Lance Zirlein: Pick No 14: OL-Armand Membou (Missouri) Source: Getty Zirlein's Analysis: Membou is on the short side for a tackle, but he has long arms and good tape. He's a good technician and has a chance to start immediately at right guard for the Colts.

5. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State) Source: Getty Kiper’s Analysis: If the Colts want to maximize quarterback Anthony Richardson, they should be adding to his supporting cast this offseason. Warren catches everything, hauling in 104 of his 135 targets this season for 1,233 yards and eight scores. Penn State used him all over the place — slot, out wide, in-line, in the backfield — and he produced no matter the alignment. He could slide right into the Colts’ lineup, with Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox both set for free agency. I also considered going cornerback or safety here — Indy needs both. If Starks is still available, I like that fit. Maybe South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori works his way into the conversation, too. But Warren could be awesome in this offense, and the value is much better.