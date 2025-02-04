2025 Second Colts Mock Draft Look: Surprise Position Appears
1. ESPN’s Matt Miller: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State)
Miller’s Analysis: The Colts’ secondary needs attention, so a pick there would make sense. But Warren could really help quarterback Anthony Richardson — and there’s always Round 2 to boost the defensive back group. Warren produced touchdowns as a receiver, runner and passer at Penn State and could be a reliable outlet for Richardson. Warren was a prolific pass catcher (104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns), but he also has the size to be a standout blocker in the run game. The Colts must determine whether Richardson is their long-term quarterback, and providing him with Warren — who has the potential to be a top-five NFL tight end — would support that process.
2. NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah: Pick No. 14: CB-Jahdae Barron (Texas)
Jeremiah’s Analysis: I think you’ll see the buzz around Barron continue to grow. He possesses great quickness, instincts and ball skills.
3. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards: Pick No. 14: CB-Will Johnson (Michigan)
Edwards’ Analysis: Will Johnson has the potential to be the best cornerback to come out of this class. I think there is a bit of fatigue among media, similar to what happened with Derek Stingley Jr., when it comes to Johnson. Based on how he played in 2023, before the injury, he had a Patrick Surtain II-type outlook.
4. NFL.com’s Lance Zirlein: Pick No 14: OL-Armand Membou (Missouri)
Zirlein’s Analysis: Membou is on the short side for a tackle, but he has long arms and good tape. He’s a good technician and has a chance to start immediately at right guard for the Colts.
5. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: Pick No. 14: TE-Tyler Warren (Penn State)
Kiper’s Analysis: If the Colts want to maximize quarterback Anthony Richardson, they should be adding to his supporting cast this offseason. Warren catches everything, hauling in 104 of his 135 targets this season for 1,233 yards and eight scores. Penn State used him all over the place — slot, out wide, in-line, in the backfield — and he produced no matter the alignment. He could slide right into the Colts’ lineup, with Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox both set for free agency. I also considered going cornerback or safety here — Indy needs both. If Starks is still available, I like that fit. Maybe South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori works his way into the conversation, too. But Warren could be awesome in this offense, and the value is much better.
6. MOCK DRAFT TOTALS
In each installment of the mock draft looks we will total up all the positions pundits have pegged for the Colts throughout the draft process:
-1st Mock Draft Look (January 14th)
Totals:
TE-Tyler Warren (5)
CB-Will Johnson (2)
S-Malaki Starks (1)
CB-Jahdae Barron (1)
OG-Armond Membou (1)
Bowen’s Analysis: Our second mock draft look has some similarities and one big difference from our first installment. The biggest constant is tight end Tyler Warren once again being the most popular name. Again, more of this question comes from if Warren truly lasts until No. 14 and/or if the Colts opt to rely instead on this tight end draft depth. There seems to be some real two-round depth at tight end in 2025, which isn’t always the case. As you read above, both pundits slotting Warren to the Colts also pointed to the need in the secondary, which is what you see with a couple of cornerback selections. Lou Anarumo’s arrival should bring more focus on the secondary, so that’s something to keep in mind as the Colts still search for that true No. 1 outside cornerback. The interesting pick in this second version comes from an offensive guard at pick No. 14. To me Colts fans, that’s horrifying. But Lance Zirlein is someone who knows Chris Ballard’s draft tendencies more than just about anyone, so keep that in mind. Under this scenario, it’s possible the Colts have new offensive line starters at center, right guard and right tackle. For me, No. 14 is way too precious of a resource to spend on a guard. But Ballard is not one who agrees with such sentiment.
