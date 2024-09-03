2024 Colts Rookie Outlook

INDIANAPOLIS – We know the Colts top two draft picks are going to play, and play a good amount in 2024. After that though it’s a lot of gray area for the remainder of the 2024 rookie class. The Colts did cut 3 of their 9 draft picks from April, and kept 1 undrafted free agent on their 53-man roster. With that, let’s examine the 2024 rookie outlooks: We know the Colts top two draft picks are going to play, and play a good amount in 2024. After that though it’s a lot of gray area for the remainder of the 2024 rookie class. The Colts did cut 3 of their 9 draft picks from April, and kept 1 undrafted free agent on their 53-man roster. With that, let’s examine the 2024 rookie outlooks:

1. DE-Laiatu Latu Source: Getty DE-Laiatu Latu: Even before the torn Achilles to Samson Ebukam, the thought was Laiatu Latu would still be a major factor on pass downs. That’s the expectation, with Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis the likely “starters” at defensive end. It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Latu getting some early down snaps throughout a 4-quarter game. But the definite outlook is heavy pass rushing snaps on those downs.

2. WR-Adonai Mitchell Source: Getty WR-Adonai Mitchell: Some of the September AD Mitchell is going to depend on the health/availability of Josh Downs. If Downs has to miss any time, expect Mitchell to play a good amount, perhaps even a high starter amount. When Downs does return, that’s when we get back to the debate on Mitchell vs. Alec Pierce, and how those snaps are divided up.

3. OL-Matt Goncalves Source: Getty OL-Matt Goncalves: It appears the third-round pick out of Pittsburgh is the backup to Bernhard Raimann at left tackle. The Colts seem more content with Blake Freeland as a reserve tackle on the right side of the line. Depending on who is dressing on game day, Goncalves could even be an interior guard option, if injuries occur.

OL-Tanor Bortolini: Currently dealing with a toe injury, Bortolini could very well be the backup center as a rookie. The Colts have kept Danny Pinter on their 53-man roster though and he has started games at center in relief of Ryan Kelly before.

5. WR-Anthony Gould Source: Getty WR-Anthony Gould: Gould is near the top of the list of rookies who flashed this offseason. There’s little doubt Gould will impact on offense at some point this season, even if the quantity of snaps for him is low week-to-week. Return wise, Gould could have both responsibilities there, as the Colts tried a lot of different faces back there in camp.

6. LB-Jaylon Carlies Source: Getty LB-Jaylon Carlies: Making a position switch from safety to linebacker, Carlies definitely had a few moments of flash himself, along with missing some time in camp due to a hip injury. Carlies could be this team’s third linebacker, and is the likely E.J. Speed backup.

7. DB-Jaylin Simpson Source: Getty DB-Jaylin Simpson: The Colts cut their 5th round pick out of Auburn. Simpson is back on the practice squad in Indy though, as he is also making a position switch from free safety to cornerback.

8. CB-Micah Abraham Source: Getty CB-Micah Abraham: The Colts cut their 6th round pick out of Marshal. Unlike Simpson, Abraham is not back on the practice squad.

9. DT-Jonah Laulu Source: Getty DT-Jonah Laulu: The Colts cut their 7th round pick out of Oklahoma. Hope was there to bring Laulu back on the practice squad, but the Raiders claimed him instead.