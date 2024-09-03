2024 Colts Rookie Outlook
1. DE-Laiatu Latu
DE-Laiatu Latu: Even before the torn Achilles to Samson Ebukam, the thought was Laiatu Latu would still be a major factor on pass downs. That’s the expectation, with Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis the likely “starters” at defensive end. It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Latu getting some early down snaps throughout a 4-quarter game. But the definite outlook is heavy pass rushing snaps on those downs.
2. WR-Adonai Mitchell
WR-Adonai Mitchell: Some of the September AD Mitchell is going to depend on the health/availability of Josh Downs. If Downs has to miss any time, expect Mitchell to play a good amount, perhaps even a high starter amount. When Downs does return, that’s when we get back to the debate on Mitchell vs. Alec Pierce, and how those snaps are divided up.
3. OL-Matt Goncalves
OL-Matt Goncalves: It appears the third-round pick out of Pittsburgh is the backup to Bernhard Raimann at left tackle. The Colts seem more content with Blake Freeland as a reserve tackle on the right side of the line. Depending on who is dressing on game day, Goncalves could even be an interior guard option, if injuries occur.
4. OL-Tanor Bortolini
OL-Tanor Bortolini: Currently dealing with a toe injury, Bortolini could very well be the backup center as a rookie. The Colts have kept Danny Pinter on their 53-man roster though and he has started games at center in relief of Ryan Kelly before.
5. WR-Anthony Gould
WR-Anthony Gould: Gould is near the top of the list of rookies who flashed this offseason. There’s little doubt Gould will impact on offense at some point this season, even if the quantity of snaps for him is low week-to-week. Return wise, Gould could have both responsibilities there, as the Colts tried a lot of different faces back there in camp.
6. LB-Jaylon Carlies
LB-Jaylon Carlies: Making a position switch from safety to linebacker, Carlies definitely had a few moments of flash himself, along with missing some time in camp due to a hip injury. Carlies could be this team’s third linebacker, and is the likely E.J. Speed backup.
7. DB-Jaylin Simpson
DB-Jaylin Simpson: The Colts cut their 5th round pick out of Auburn. Simpson is back on the practice squad in Indy though, as he is also making a position switch from free safety to cornerback.
8. CB-Micah Abraham
CB-Micah Abraham: The Colts cut their 6th round pick out of Marshal. Unlike Simpson, Abraham is not back on the practice squad.
9. DT-Jonah Laulu
DT-Jonah Laulu: The Colts cut their 7th round pick out of Oklahoma. Hope was there to bring Laulu back on the practice squad, but the Raiders claimed him instead.
10. Undrafted Free Agents: OG-Dalton Tucker
OG-Dalton Tucker: The lone undrafted free agent to make the team, Tucker hails from Marshall and did enough to have the Colts keep 10 offensive linemen. Tucker is the only true guard backup among the 5 reserves up front.
