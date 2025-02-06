20 Photos Of Brazilian Supermodel & Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife, Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen continues to prove she’s more than just a pretty face.

The Brazilian supermodel, who rose to global fame as one of the original “Victoria’s Secret Angels,” remains one of the most influential names in fashion.

Over her career, Gisele has graced countless magazine covers, walked the runways of the biggest iconic brands, and earned the title of the world’s highest-paid model multiple times.

Her breathtaking beauty, paired with her dedication to sustainability and philanthropy, has cemented her as both a fashion icon and a role model.

Gisele’s personal life has captured public attention just as much as her career.

Known for her high-profile marriage to NFL legend Tom Brady, the two were often seen as the ultimate power couple.

Together, they welcomed two children, Benjamin and Vivian, before their partnership came to an amicable end.

Though their paths have since diverged, Gisele and Tom remain committed to co-parenting and creating a supportive environment for their family.

Now, Gisele has entered another joyful chapter of her life, recently welcoming her third child.

Though the details have been kept private, the news has only added to the celebration of her role as a devoted mother.

Even as a mother of three, Gisele remains a fashion and cultural force to be reckoned with.

She continues to work on campaigns, advocate for environmental causes, and be a symbol of natural beauty and inner strength.

Whether she’s walking a red carpet or enjoying precious moments with her children, Gisele Bündchen proves time and time again why she is an enduring icon.

Take a look below at