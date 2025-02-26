15 Photos Of Jude Bellingham’s New Girlfriend, Ashlyn Castro

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has made waves on and off the pitch, recently going public with his relationship with Ashlyn Castro.

The 27-year-old American model and influencer hails from Los Angeles, California, and has captured attention with her striking looks and prominent social media presence, boasting over 430,000 followers on Instagram.

Ashlyn has built a modeling career through collaborations with various brands and appearances in high-profile music videos, including DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” featuring Drake and Justin Bieber.

Her refined style and vibrant social media persona have cemented her as a rising figure in the world of fashion and entertainment.

Of Latina heritage, Ashlyn credits her cultural background for influencing her artistic pursuits and outlook.

The relationship with Jude turned public at a Real Madrid match where Ashlyn was seen sitting next to his family.

The pair’s chemistry and Ashlyn’s interactions with Jude’s mother sparked buzz, marking their relationship as a hot topic among fans.

Ashlyn’s previous links to stars like Michael B. Jordan and NBA player Terance Mann have also fueled public curiosity, but she remains focused on her career and life with Jude.

The power couple is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about duos in sports and entertainment, and fans are eager to see what’s next for them.

