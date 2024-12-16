10 Photos Of Heisman Winner Travis Hunters Fiance, Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter’s meteoric rise in college football culminated with the prestigious Heisman Trophy win in 2024 ended with the outcome it deserved.

By his side through it all was his fiancée, Leanna Lenee.

The pair’s bond is not just about love but also mutual support, with Lenee playing a significant role in Hunter’s personal and professional life.

The couple began their relationship in 2022 and quickly became inseparable. Lenee first captured Hunter’s heart during their early days of dating, and by February 2024, Hunter popped the question, solidifying their future together.

Lenee has been a constant presence at Hunter’s games, always cheering him on in custom jerseys and sharing the spotlight during his moments of glory.

One particularly that has Leanna in the spotlight currently is during the Heisman weekend Lil Wayne’s was part of Travis Hunter’s entourage—thanks to Lenee.

Before meeting her, Hunter wasn’t familiar with much of his music and admitted that he didn’t even know Wayne’s catalog.

However, Lenee’s love for the hip-hop icon changed that.

She introduced him to Lil Wayne’s artistry, and it became an integral part of his pregame routine.

During his Heisman acceptance speech, Hunter paid tribute to both Lenee and Wayne, saying, “Wayne, you don’t know how you came into our life. My fiancée loves you… From that day on, that’s all I listen to for pregame music.”

At the ceremony, Lenee, dressed in a stunning strapless mirrored gown, was a picture of pride as Hunter delivered his emotional speech.

He credited both Lenee and his mother for standing by him through tough times, from surgeries to long days of hard work.

Moments like these showcase how Lenee has been a pillar of strength in his life, helping him stay focused while navigating the pressures of football stardom.

Take a look below at