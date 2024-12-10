10 Photos of America Sweetheart & Bengals Kicker girlfriend, Zoe Dale

Zoe Dale, often referred to as one of America’s sweethearts, caught the spotlight last night alongside her boyfriend, NFL kicker Cade York, during Monday Night Football.

The camera panned over to her in a moment where her boyfriend Cade York was about to attempt a field goal and nerves were definitely there for Zoe.

Zoe’s charm and effortless grace have made her a favorite on social media, where she frequently shares engaging glimpses of her life.

Last night’s feature on Monday Night Football highlighted not just Cade’s role on the field and his fresh opportunity but also Zoe as a supportive figure by his side.

It underscored her influence as someone whose presence lights up any room—or stadium.

Whether through her public appearances or her growing fanbase, Zoe Dale continues being the american sweetheart she truly is.

