10 Colts Things To Watch Post Bye Week

INDIANAPOLIS – A must-have win out of the bye week awaits the Colts in this closing stretch. With a 6-7 record, the Colts still certainly have a chance at the playoffs, but will need help, along with doing their own work. Along with any playoff rush, there’s plenty to keep an eye on the rest of the away for the Colts. Here are 10 things we will be watching for: A must-have win out of the bye week awaits the Colts in this closing stretch. With a 6-7 record, the Colts still certainly have a chance at the playoffs, but will need help, along with doing their own work. Along with any playoff rush, there’s plenty to keep an eye on the rest of the away for the Colts. Here are 10 things we will be watching for:

1. Anthony Richardson Source: Getty Related Stories 5 Takeaways From Another Devastating Colts Loss in Jacksonville

Colts Down Three Starters For Sunday Showdown Against Rams

Colts To Host ‘White Out Game’ Vs Broncos in Week 2 Anthony Richardson: First thing is first, Anthony Richardson needs to stay healthy and play/start these final four games. Richardson has made 13 starts in his NFL career (out of a possible 30 games). He’s started 9 games this year, was hurt for 2 and benched for the other 2. Richardson needs these reps.. He needs to experience December/January football for the first time in his career, get a couple more road/outdoor starts, no matter if the Colts make the playoffs or not. As far as Richardson’s play on the field, do we see more positive moments for him to close out his second NFL season + can he enter an NFL offseason healthy in what will be a critical time for his needed development?

2. Playoff Push Source: Getty Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Playoff Push: Yes, the Colts have a path to making the playoffs in 2024. With 4 games left, the Colts will return from their bye week with a ‘must have’ game in Denver. Head here for a deeper look at the Colts playoff chances. The Colts will need some help to get into the postseason, but they can make it happen.

3. Defense Issues Need Attention Source: Getty Defense Issues Need Attention: Once again, the Colts still have shown zero signs of being a playoff caliber defense in 2024. Poor tackling and a lack of getting off the field in a timely manner continues to plague the Colts. In the final 4 games of the season, the Colts will see offenses ranking towards the bottom of the league, but that didn’t matter against New England. Better defensive play is a must.

4. Return of Ryan Kelly Source: Getty Return of Ryan Kelly: The longest tenured Colts player is eligible to come off injured reserve when the Colts return from their bye wee, and the team is optimistic about his returning. Kelly is also in a contract year. Are we about to watch the final stretch of Kelly’s career in Indy? Putting that debate to the side, a return of Kelly means the Colts are turning back the clock on their offensive line a bit with a 2020 vibe of Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith and then substitute Bernhard Raimann for Anthony Castonzo.

5. Tight End Changes Source: Getty Tight End Changes: It’s been such a sad year for Colts tight end production. Is there anything the Colts can do to increase that in the final 4 weeks of the season? Probably not. What about giving Will Mallory some of Kylen Granson’s snaps? Receiving has been an issue for Colts tight ends, so maybe this will be a little spark down the stretch.

6. Rookie Standouts Source: Getty Rookie Standouts: We’ve seen some rookie flashes from Laiatu Latu as of late, whereas AD Mitchell’s final-drive drop against the Patriots was a tough final impression heading into the bye. Injuries have led to some valuable starting rookie time for Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini, and even undrafted Dalton Tucker. Do we see more from Latu with his production ramping up in recent weeks? Can Mitchell string some consistency, the major staff focus for him, together?

7. Contract Guys Source: Getty Contract Guys: A reminder on the Colts 2025 pending free agents: QB-Joe Flacco (Age: 39), RB-Trey Sermon (Age: 25), WR-Ashton Dulin (Age: 27), TE-Mo Alie-Cox (Age: 31), TE-Kylen Garnson (Age: 26), C-Ryan Kelly (Age: 32), DL-Dayo Odeyingbo (Age: 25), LB-E.J. Speed (Age: 29), S-Julian Blackmon (Age: 26). It’s not a list filled with ‘must re-signs,’ but you could make the case for several of them. Do any of them leave a strong last impression?

8. Chris Ballard’s Future Source: Getty Chris Ballard’s Future: Will it be a 9th year at the helm of Chris Ballard? Jim Irsay has given zero indication that Ballard, who is under contract through the 2026 season, is on any sort of hot seat. Granted, we haven’t heard from Irsay in regards to Ballard since August. Has this season impacted Irsay’s opinion of his general manager? With the longest division title/playoff drought this franchise has experienced in 30-some years currently on a path to continue, does that influence Irsay at all?

9. JuJu Brents Get Back? Source: Getty JuJu Brents Get Back? On the list of Colts who could return post bye-week, second-year cornerback JuJu Brents is on it. Brents has been extremely injured his NFL career, playing in 10 games and missing the other 20. It’s probably overstating what Brents could show in getting back on the field for his future, but he could really use some positive playing moments. And the Colts could use some depth at cornerback.