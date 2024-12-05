10 Colts Things To Watch Post Bye Week
1. Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson: First thing is first, Anthony Richardson needs to stay healthy and play/start these final four games. Richardson has made 13 starts in his NFL career (out of a possible 30 games). He’s started 9 games this year, was hurt for 2 and benched for the other 2. Richardson needs these reps.. He needs to experience December/January football for the first time in his career, get a couple more road/outdoor starts, no matter if the Colts make the playoffs or not. As far as Richardson’s play on the field, do we see more positive moments for him to close out his second NFL season + can he enter an NFL offseason healthy in what will be a critical time for his needed development?
2. Playoff Push
Playoff Push: Yes, the Colts have a path to making the playoffs in 2024. With 4 games left, the Colts will return from their bye week with a ‘must have’ game in Denver. Head here for a deeper look at the Colts playoff chances. The Colts will need some help to get into the postseason, but they can make it happen.
3. Defense Issues Need Attention
Defense Issues Need Attention: Once again, the Colts still have shown zero signs of being a playoff caliber defense in 2024. Poor tackling and a lack of getting off the field in a timely manner continues to plague the Colts. In the final 4 games of the season, the Colts will see offenses ranking towards the bottom of the league, but that didn’t matter against New England. Better defensive play is a must.
4. Return of Ryan Kelly
Return of Ryan Kelly: The longest tenured Colts player is eligible to come off injured reserve when the Colts return from their bye wee, and the team is optimistic about his returning. Kelly is also in a contract year. Are we about to watch the final stretch of Kelly’s career in Indy? Putting that debate to the side, a return of Kelly means the Colts are turning back the clock on their offensive line a bit with a 2020 vibe of Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith and then substitute Bernhard Raimann for Anthony Castonzo.
5. Tight End Changes
Tight End Changes: It’s been such a sad year for Colts tight end production. Is there anything the Colts can do to increase that in the final 4 weeks of the season? Probably not. What about giving Will Mallory some of Kylen Granson’s snaps? Receiving has been an issue for Colts tight ends, so maybe this will be a little spark down the stretch.
6. Rookie Standouts
Rookie Standouts: We’ve seen some rookie flashes from Laiatu Latu as of late, whereas AD Mitchell’s final-drive drop against the Patriots was a tough final impression heading into the bye. Injuries have led to some valuable starting rookie time for Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini, and even undrafted Dalton Tucker. Do we see more from Latu with his production ramping up in recent weeks? Can Mitchell string some consistency, the major staff focus for him, together?
7. Contract Guys
Contract Guys: A reminder on the Colts 2025 pending free agents: QB-Joe Flacco (Age: 39), RB-Trey Sermon (Age: 25), WR-Ashton Dulin (Age: 27), TE-Mo Alie-Cox (Age: 31), TE-Kylen Garnson (Age: 26), C-Ryan Kelly (Age: 32), DL-Dayo Odeyingbo (Age: 25), LB-E.J. Speed (Age: 29), S-Julian Blackmon (Age: 26). It’s not a list filled with ‘must re-signs,’ but you could make the case for several of them. Do any of them leave a strong last impression?
8. Chris Ballard’s Future
Chris Ballard’s Future: Will it be a 9th year at the helm of Chris Ballard? Jim Irsay has given zero indication that Ballard, who is under contract through the 2026 season, is on any sort of hot seat. Granted, we haven’t heard from Irsay in regards to Ballard since August. Has this season impacted Irsay’s opinion of his general manager? With the longest division title/playoff drought this franchise has experienced in 30-some years currently on a path to continue, does that influence Irsay at all?
9. JuJu Brents Get Back?
JuJu Brents Get Back? On the list of Colts who could return post bye-week, second-year cornerback JuJu Brents is on it. Brents has been extremely injured his NFL career, playing in 10 games and missing the other 20. It’s probably overstating what Brents could show in getting back on the field for his future, but he could really use some positive playing moments. And the Colts could use some depth at cornerback.
10. Pro Bowl Colts
Pro Bowl Colts: Colts players will have two more weeks to prove Pro Bowl candidacy before voting ends on December 23rd (1/3 vote from players, 1/3 vote from coaches, 1/3 vote from fans). A Pro Bowl nod still matters to many players so who on the Colts deserves consideration? On offense, it’s hard to make a strong case for anyone, even a Quenton Nelson. Josh Downs might have more of a case if he hadn’t missed 3 games. On defense, DeForest Buckner deserves consideration. The lack of big playmaking will hurt the cause of Zaire Franklin/Kenny Moore II. Is Nick Cross a sleeper candidate? The Colts might have one of their fewer amounts of Pro Bowlers in several years.
