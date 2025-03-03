10 Colts Takeaways From 2025 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – With that, yet another chapter of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis has come and gone. The Combine will be back in Indy next year, with the city believing the nearly 4-decade stay will continue in following years, too. Here’s 10 Colts related items we learned from the 2025 Combine: With that, yet another chapter of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis has come and gone. The Combine will be back in Indy next year, with the city believing the nearly 4-decade stay will continue in following years, too. Here’s 10 Colts related items we learned from the 2025 Combine:

1. Legit Tight End Depth Source: Getty Legit Tight End Depth: Arguably the Colts biggest offensive need in 2025 has ample depth in this year’s draft class. Now, comes the question on how the Colts will choose to attack that luxury? Is it the high-end spot of No. 14 if Penn State’s Tyler Warren is on the board or Michigan’s Colston Loveland? Or do you opt to focus on the positional depth there after Round 1. No matter, the Colts know full well they don’t have a dominant tight end, and that’s a missing link when it comes to winning the money down.

One Child Dead, Three Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash

IMPD: Suspect Arrested Hour After Fatal Shooting on Southwest Side Braden Smith's 2025 Destination? According to Chris Ballard, long-term right tackle Braden Smith (personal) wants to play football in 2025. But for the Colts? Ballard expressed hope that would be the case but wouldn't fully commit to it. Smith, who turns 29 in March, carries a cap hit of $19 million. Past history with Anthony Castonzo's abrupt-ish retirement could be at play here for Chris Ballard and the Colts. Unlike with Castonzo's situation though, the presence of third-round pick Matt Goncalves could give the Colts more of a pathway to explore if they deem the need to use Smith's money elsewhere.

3. Different Free Agency Approach Coming? Different Free Agency Approach Coming? A month and a half after Chris Ballard expressed ample regret for relying on running it back in 2024, creating not enough competition on the roster, the GM still sung a similar tune at the Combine. It might have not have had the same vigor as it did back at his season-ending presser, but Ballard did use the phrase "we have to make this team better, plain and simple." Actions now are coming to see just how much these different Ballard words carry weight.

4. Open Competition Coming For Anthony Richardson Source: Getty Open Competition Coming For Anthony Richardson: Chris Ballard stated there will be an “open competition” at quarterback in 2025. A franchise is never hoping year 3 of their 4th overall pick brings an open competition, yet it is understandable why Ballard would say such a thing. First, it offers more of an attractive spot for free agents looking at possible playing time opportunities. Second, Richardson hasn’t played good enough football to have such a lock on a starting job. But defining how “real” this open competition will be remains to be seen. The realistic QB names out there don’t offer a ton of hope. Plus, wasn’t bringing Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard back in 2025 all about keeping continuity around Richardson, and not some journeyman quarterback?

5. Defensive Back Need Is Clear Defensive Back Need Is Clear: If you asked the Colts, defensive back would probably be the top off-season need. And that could very well be at both safety and cornerback. Under Lou Anarumo, the Colts are expecting to have more coverage disguise, wanting to play more press man, as well. The consistent desire to have “long” cornerbacks is aligned with Chris Ballard and Anarumo, but that doesn’t mean the need for some secondary improvements isn’t there. I view secondary as both a present, and a future, need.

6. Combine Future in Indy? Source: Getty Combine Future in Indy? This is a Colts/Indy angle, but what is the future of the Combine in Indianapolis? We know it is officially here again in 2026, but sources have indicated around a handful of NFL owners would like to see it moved from the place that has held it since 1987. Indy believes it has a strong chance to maintain the Combine past 2026, but nothing has officially been announced just yet. Fan involvement continues to grow, with more and more attendees of Combine workouts, plus attractions around the 4 days of workouts.

7. Shane Steichen Learning, Keeping Plate Full Source: Getty Shane Steichen Learning, Keeping Plate Full: In his third season as head coach of the Colts, Shane Steichen is keeping his plate full. Play calling duties aren’t going anywhere for Steichen. “Right now, I’ll continue to call the plays,” Steichen said at the Combine. “That’s kind of what got me the job in the first place, so I don’t want to lose that. So, right now, that’s where it is at.” Steichen did say that he needs to be better at relaying a more frequent “standard” message to his team. He felt that didn’t happen enough last season and that led to some of the off the field issues for his team.

8. Why Lou Anarumo? Source: Getty Why Lou Anarumo? When Shane Steichen started to think about a new defensive coordinator for the Colts, he thought back to how Lou Anarumo had his number whenever they had met previously. Specifically, the Colts expect to be more multiple and more aggressive from a pressure standpoint under Anarumo. That pressure, and how it’s created, will be something to watch. In Cincinnati, Anarumo had the NFL’s top sack man in Trey Hendrickson. He doesn’t have that in Indy. Does that mean more blitzing? And do the Colts have cornerbacks that can play on islands, if Anarumo opts for that.

9. Top Free Agent Safety Hitting The Market? Source: Getty Top Free Agent Safety Hitting The Market? Part of the NFL Combine is hearing from the 31 other teams to any insights on their own free agents. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said 25-year-old safety Jevon Holland has “earned the right” to test free agency. Holland will garner some notable suitors as a young, productive safety. The Colts definitely have needs in the secondary, so a potential pursuit of Holland will be interesting to watch. It’s not often you find 25-year-old free agents who have had the level of production like Holland actually hit the open market. And it comes at a definite position of need.