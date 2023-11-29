View Full Schedule
Arts & Entertainment
Cake Singer John McCrea

Who’s Playing Indy? – An Evening With CAKE at the TCU Ampitheater

Madison County Police Officer Involved in Anderson Gas Station Shooting

Todd Young

Senator Young is Not Supporting Former President Trump

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrives for a television interview with CNBC outside the White House October 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. With the holiday season approaching, President Biden is expected to announce that the Port of Los Angeles will begin to operate 24 hours a day in efforts to relieve the backlog in the supply chain that delivers goods to the United States. Americans have seen delays in a host of consumer goods, including electronics, cars, lumber, toys and more. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Arrives in East Palestine to Survey Toxic Train Derailment

Gov. Eric Holcomb raises his hand and takes the oath of foffice

Governor Eric Holcomb Appointed to Council of Governors

Marcellous Woods Jr. Booking

Indiana State Police Chase Along I-94

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA skyline over Monument Circle.

Finals underway at Indy’s World Famous Violin Competition

Photo of Crash on I-465

3 Dead after Weekend Crash in Police Chase

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

DOJ Sues Clarksville for HIV Discrimination

A logo for General Motors

GM Invests Half a Billion in Marion Plant

MORE Lawrence Construction

Lawrence I-465 Southbound, Breakdown

North Split Ramp Closure IS Happening This Weekend

NWS WEATHER

NWS: A Mix of Sunshine and Rain Ahead

Jonathan Taylor’s Thumb Surgery Leaves Uncertainty For Return, Colts

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.

Former Zionsville Student Facing Felony Intimidation Charges

Kenny Moore with kids

Colts Cornerback Kenny Moore Spends Giving Tuesday at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital

Stevie Wonder in concert

We’ve never asked ourselves “What does Stevie Wonder think?”

Electric charger

Connecticut Governor Pulls Out of Electric Vehicle Plans

Blurred police lights.

A Person Killed In Shooting On The Southwest Side

Patrick Scott's property; Valerie Tindall

Feds, Rush County Sheriff Search Home In Valerie Tindall’s Disappearance

Indiana Statehouse

Teachers Union, Lawmakers Show Bipatisanship On Education Issues

U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris after Biden signed H.R. 55, the "Emmett Till Antilynching Act," during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The measure, that makes lynching a federal hate crime, is named for Emmett Till who was lynched at age 14 in 1955 in Mississippi. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BIDEN MADNESS: IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT. ROUND TWO.

U.S. President Donald Trump laughs during his joint press conference with President Sauli Niinistö of the Republic of Finland, in the East Room of the White House, on Monday, August 28, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Former BLM Leader Endorses Trump: “The Democratic Party Is Not for Us.”

We doubt you had this on your ‘didn’t see that coming’ political bingo card! Black Lives Matter Rhode Island co-founder is voicing his support for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Mark Fisher says that the Democrats are “not for us,” which is why he looks to Trump’s leadership. Earlier this month, Fisher spoke […]

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Arrest Made in Fatal Mobile Home Park Shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a man at a Columbus mobile home park. The man who died was identified as 54-year-old Alejandro Flores by the Columbus Police Department. Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a shooting at a home […]

What Does Jonathan Taylor’s Injury Mean For Colts Playoff Hopes?

The Indianapolis Colts will be without their best weapon offensively for several weeks.  Jonathan Taylor, the All-Pro running back who the team just signed to a 3-year extension, suffered a thumb injury during the Colts win over the Buccaneers. He will undergo surgery and is expected to miss at least 2 games.  Taylor’s injury is […] The post What Does Jonathan Taylor’s Injury Mean For Colts Playoff Hopes? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

