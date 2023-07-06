Listen Live
Three Dogs Night Will Perform At The Indiana State Fair!

Three Dogs Night will perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Friday, August 4TH at 7:30PM
  • Date/time: August 9th, 7:30pm to 11:30pm
  • Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205

Three Dog Night will perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on August 9th at 7:30PM!

