Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Miller Lite Carb Day

Add to Calendar
Miller Lite Carb Day
  • Date/time: May 24, 8:00am to 5:00pm
  • Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

It’s racing. It’s rock ‘n roll. It’s pure bliss.

Miller Lite Carb Day is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing!

Get Tickets For an Event

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close