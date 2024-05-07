- Date/time: May 24, 8:00am to 5:00pm
- Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
It’s racing. It’s rock ‘n roll. It’s pure bliss.
Miller Lite Carb Day is the ultimate turbo boost into the greatest weekend in racing!
