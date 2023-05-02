Listen To H&N To Win Tickets To See Aerosmith: Peace Out, The Farewell Tour!

- Date/time: May 1st, 12:00am to May 5th, 11:59pm
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Address: 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204
Listen to Hammer and Nigel from 3-7p all this week for your chance to win tickets to see Aerosmith: Peace Out, The Farewell Tour, 50th Anniversary of Aerosmith, Celebrating a Lifetime of Hits on October 29th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!
