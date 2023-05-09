Join Hammer & Nigel At Horsepower For Heroes At Don Hinds Ford

Join Hammer And Nigel this weekend to enjoy the 2nd Annual Horsepower For Heroes Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show on Saturday, May 20th, 2023!

Proceeds will be donated to The Warrior Breed MC to continue their mission of helping their fellow Veterans.

What is the Warrior Breed MC? A 501c3 Nonprofit, Veteran Based, Traditional Motorcycle Club focusing on Veteran issues to include: TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) and Veteran Suicide Prevention.

Free admission for spectators!

Raffles, Mobile Dyno, DJ, Food Trucks, Big Wheel Races for the kids and more!

The mission is simple. Take care of those that sacrificed for our freedom.

To learn more, join the club or make donations, please visit www.warriorbreedmc.com.

Videos of 2022 event: