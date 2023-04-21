Listen Live
Home & Garden At Sullivan Hardware And Garden – 69th Anniversary/Longest Day

Home And Garden Live Show Broadcasted On WIBC
  • Date/time: June 3rd, 9:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Sullivan Hardware & Garden
  • Address: 4838 N Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205

The Home and Garden show Is back at Sullivan Hardware And Garden this week for a special one!

Join us live on-site with Pat and Denny on the 69th anniversary and the LONGEST day of the year at 9am – 1pm!

