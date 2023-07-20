Home & Garden At Anderson Speedway

Come on out to the Anderson Speedway on August 5th to see Pat & Denny at the Anderson Speedway from 9AM-1PM!

The Madison County 200 will also be going on!

The race is part of the Bicentennial Celebration for Madison County. The race is 200 laps in length with CRA Late Model Sportsman competing in the race.

Other racing divisions that evening include: Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive, Noble Wine & Spirits ThunderCars, and Thunder Roadsters.