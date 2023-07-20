Listen Live
Back To Events

Home & Garden At Anderson Speedway

Add to Calendar
Home and Garden Will Be At The Anderson Speedway On August 5th
  • Date/time: August 5th, 9:00am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Anderson Speedway

Come on out to the Anderson Speedway on August 5th to see Pat & Denny at the Anderson Speedway from 9AM-1PM!

The Madison County 200 will also be going on!

The race is part of the Bicentennial Celebration for Madison County. The race is 200 laps in length with CRA Late Model Sportsman competing in the race.

Other racing divisions that evening include: Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive, Noble Wine & Spirits ThunderCars, and Thunder Roadsters.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close