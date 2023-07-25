First Day With Terri Stacy At The Indiana State Fair With American Dairy Association Indiana

Come check out First Day With Terri Stacy as they take their show LIVE (10AM-12PM) to the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 30 at American Dairy Association Indiana’s State Fair Dairy Bar!

They will celebrate the Hoosier dairy industry’s State Fair traditions and enjoy beloved Dairy Bar favorites such as the signature rich & creamy milkshakes, scrumptious grilled cheese sandwiches, ice cold milk, hand-dipped ice cream and more!

The Dairy Bar, located on Main St opposite the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, will be open during the fair Wednesday-Sunday 9a-9p.

And don’t miss the Giant Cheese Sculpture in the Fairgrounds’ Ag/Hort Building – another dairy tradition!