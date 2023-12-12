Caring At Christmas

- Date/time: Nov 20, 12:00am to Dec 30, 11:59pm
- Venue: https://shepherdcommunity.org/christmas23/
When Shepherd knocks on a neighbor’s door, they are opening the door to hope. Hope from fear, sickness, heartbreak, brokenness, and poverty. Hope for a future, opportunities, and a new life. The key to saying hello to hope is through relationships.
Every year, Shepherd Community Center impacts the lives of over 500 families. For nearly 40 years, Shepherd has seen stories of hope and transformation – just like these:
Joe – came to Shepherd as a shy little boy and is now a 30-year-old graduate of UIndy who works for IMPD as a patrol officer and Field Training Officer transforming the same neighborhoods and streets he grew up on.
Zayda – came to Shepherd when she was 16 years old, attending Summer YLIFe and After-School programs. If not for Shepherd she would still be working at McDonalds, but now 25, Zayda is instead managing $80 million in real estate transactions, and recently built a new construction home.
Jorge – came to Shepherd a child and grew into his God-given leadership skills and utilized his love for learning. Now 22 years old, Jorge graduated from Taylor University where he served as student body vice president and just started physical therapy grad school.
At Christmas, hope is made possible through the care, support, and generosity of partners like you. Because when we care at Christmas, we bring hope to our neighbors all year long!
