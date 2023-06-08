Buddy Guy Performing On Indiana State Fairgrounds Free Stage!

- Date/time: August 18th, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
- Venue: indiana State Fairgrounds
- Address: 1202 E 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46205
Buddy Guy will be performing at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage on August 18th at 7:30 PM!
All shows are FREE with paid Fair admission and seating is first come, first serve.
You are welcome to bring your own folding chair to the Free Stage!
