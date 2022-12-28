Contact us
Location:
FM 93.1 WIBC 40 Monument Circle Indianapolis, Indiana 46204
Office Hours: 8:30AM-5:30PM
Main Line: 317-266-9422
Call-In Line: 317-239-9393
Station Contacts:
Sales Manager: Michele Kiefer – michele.kiefer@radio-one.com – 317-513-5146
Operations Manager: David Wood – david.wood@radio-one.com
Assistant Program Director: Matthew Hibbeln – matthew.hibbeln@radio-one.com
Senior Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com
Promotions Director: Tricia Wicks – tricia.wicks@radio-one.com
Eaton Police Give More Info About Scottie Morris
IU Graduate Coaching FAU, Who's Now Headed to the Elite 8
3 People Dead from Tornado in Sullivan County, Whiteland Hit Also
Indiana University Graduate Dusty May Leads Florida Atlantic to Final Four
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
Matt Painter Can't Close
IMPD: Elderly Woman Shot by Stray Bullet, Suspect in Custody
Kendall And Casey